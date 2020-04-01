Brussels, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay different transparency notifications in the last few days indicating that it crossed different times the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the different moves:
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total
|March 25, 2020
|3.00%
|0.64%
|3.64%
|March 27, 2020
|3.09%
|0.57%
|3.66%
The latest notification, dated March 30, 2020, contains the following information:
Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.
