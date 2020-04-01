Bruxelles, le mercredi 1 avril 2020, 08h30 CEST --- Conformément à la législation et réglementation en matière de transparence financière (loi du 2 mai 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) a envoyé à Solvay différentes notifications de transparence ces derniers jours indiquant qu’il avait franchi différentes fois le seuil de 3%. Voici un résumé des différents mouvements:
|Date à laquelle le seuil a été franchi
|Droits de vote après la transaction
|Instruments financiers équivalents après la transaction
|Total
|25 mars 2020
|3,00%
|0,64%
|3,64%
|27 mars 2020
|3,09%
|0,57%
|3,66%
La dernière notification, datée du 30 mars 2020, contient l’information suivante:
La participation de BlackRock Inc. dans Solvay SA est rapportée également dans la section Relations Investisseurs du site web de Solvay.
Pièces jointes
Solvay S.A.
Brussels, BELGIUM
20200401_transparency declaration Blackrock-FRFILE URL | Copy the link below
Solvay_2020-03-25_Issuer_signedFILE URL | Copy the link below
Solvay_2020-03-27_Issuer_signedFILE URL | Copy the link below
Solvay S.A. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: