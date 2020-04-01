Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nasopharyngeal Cancer Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2020" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Nasopharyngeal Cancer and includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type. It also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials). Clinical trials are collated from 80+ different clinical trial registries, conferences, journals, news etc across the globe.



Scope

The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape

It provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status

It reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company

It provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment

It provides enrollment trends for the past five years

The report provides latest news for the past three months

Key Topics Covered:



Clinical Trials by Region

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Nasopharyngeal Cancer to Oncology Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Nasopharyngeal Cancer to Oncology Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by Phase

In Progress Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by End Point Status

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type

Prominent Sponsors

Top Companies Participating in Nasopharyngeal Cancer Therapeutics Clinical Trials

Prominent Drugs

Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots

Companies Mentioned



Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck & Co Inc

Novartis AG

Sanofi

E. Merck KG

Shanghai Junshi Bioscience Co Ltd

Incyte Corp

Pfizer Inc

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3j2vlg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900