New York, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Barrier Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798030/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.3 Billion by the year 2025, Active will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$168.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$132.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Active will reach a market size of US$677.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

A-SAFE Ltd.

Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd.

Delta Scientific Corporation

FutureNet Group, Inc.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC

Lindsay Corporation

N.V. Bekaert S.A.

Tata Steel Ltd.

Trinity Industries, Inc.

Valmont Industries, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798030/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Introduction

Active Vs Passive Barriers

Global Competitor Market Shares

Barrier Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Regulatory Mandates Drive Installation of Barrier Systems

Developing Markets Emerge as Focal Area of Growth Driven by

Rise in Vehicle Ownership

Role of Flexible Safety Barrier Systems

Growing Need for Highway Safety Spurs Installation

A Peek into Barrier System Advances over the Years

Mobile Barrier Systems: A Review

Demand for Road Safety Barriers Parallels Infrastructure Growth

Improving Automotive Industry Outlook Supports Growth

Opportunities

World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the

Period 2015-2023

Investments in Transportation Infrastructure Catalyses

Installation of New Barriers

Number of Infrastructure Projects by Region: 2018

Global Infrastructure Investment by Sector: 2010-2020

Global Number of Infrastructure Projects by Region: 2018

Average Growth in Traffic Across Various Regional Markets:

2017-2023

Rising Investment in Airport Infrastructure Provides Business

Case for Barrier Systems

Global Airport Contruction Investments: 2018-2022

Global Airport Contruction Investments by Type: 2018-2022

Global Airport Contruction Investments by Region: 2018-2022





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Barrier Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Barrier Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Barrier Systems Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Active (Function) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Active (Function) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Active (Function) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Passive (Function) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Passive (Function) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Passive (Function) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Roadways (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Roadways (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Roadways (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Railways (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Railways (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Railways (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Commercial (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Commercial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Residential (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 20: Residential (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Residential (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Barrier Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Barrier Systems Market in the United States by

Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Barrier Systems Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Barrier Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Barrier Systems Historic Market Review by

Function in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Barrier Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Barrier Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Barrier Systems Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Barrier Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Barrier Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Barrier

Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Barrier Systems Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Barrier Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Barrier Systems Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Barrier Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Barrier Systems Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Barrier Systems in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Barrier Systems Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Barrier Systems Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Barrier Systems Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Barrier Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Barrier Systems Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018-2025

Table 53: Barrier Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Barrier Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: Barrier Systems Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Barrier Systems Market in France by Function:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: French Barrier Systems Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Barrier Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Barrier Systems Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Barrier Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Barrier Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Barrier Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Barrier Systems Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Barrier Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Barrier Systems Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Barrier Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Barrier Systems Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Barrier Systems in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Barrier Systems Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Barrier Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Barrier Systems Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis

by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Barrier Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Barrier Systems Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Barrier Systems Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Barrier Systems Historic Market Review by

Function in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Barrier Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Barrier Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Barrier Systems Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Barrier Systems Market in Russia by Function:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Barrier Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Barrier Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018-2025

Table 95: Barrier Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Barrier Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: Barrier Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Barrier Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Barrier Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Function:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Barrier Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis

by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Barrier Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Barrier Systems Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Barrier Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Barrier Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Barrier Systems Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Barrier Systems Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Barrier Systems Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Barrier Systems Historic Market Review by

Function in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Barrier Systems Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Indian Barrier Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Barrier Systems Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Barrier Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Barrier Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 123: Barrier Systems Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Barrier Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Barrier Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Barrier Systems Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Barrier Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Barrier Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Barrier Systems Market Share

Analysis by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Barrier Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Barrier Systems Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Barrier Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Barrier Systems Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Barrier Systems Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Barrier Systems Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Barrier Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Barrier Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Barrier Systems Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Barrier Systems in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Barrier Systems Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Barrier Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018-2025

Table 143: Barrier Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Barrier Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Barrier Systems Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Barrier Systems Market in Brazil by Function:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Barrier Systems Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Barrier Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Barrier Systems Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Barrier Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Barrier Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Barrier Systems Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Barrier Systems Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Barrier Systems Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Barrier Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to

2025

Table 161: Barrier Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by

Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Barrier Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Barrier Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Barrier Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Barrier Systems Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Barrier Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Barrier Systems Historic Market by

Function in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Barrier Systems Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Barrier Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Barrier Systems Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Barrier Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Barrier Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Barrier Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Barrier

Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Barrier Systems Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 180: Barrier Systems Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018-2025

Table 182: Barrier Systems Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Barrier Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 185: Barrier Systems Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Barrier Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Barrier Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Barrier Systems Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Barrier Systems in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Barrier Systems Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Barrier Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Barrier Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 195: Barrier Systems Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Barrier Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Barrier Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Barrier Systems Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Barrier Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Barrier Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Barrier Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Barrier Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Barrier Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Barrier Systems Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Barrier Systems Market in Africa by Function:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Barrier Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Barrier Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



A-SAFE LTD.

AVON BARRIER CORPORATION

DELTA SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

FUTURENET GROUP

HILL & SMITH HOLDINGS PLC

LINDSAY CORPORATION

TATA STEEL

TRINITY INDUSTRIES

VALMONT INDUSTRIES

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798030/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001