FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite®, today announced it is hosting or participating in multiple webinars and virtual meetups taking place in April through June 2020. In these events, GridGain experts will share their unique insights on the latest in-memory computing technology developments and trends. The company also announced that, due to the COVID-19 situation, the In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2020 has been cancelled. The In-Memory Computing Summit North America 2020 to be held in the fall is currently on hold.



“Given the environment today, we are focusing on virtual events where attendees can continue getting the vital information they need to address the challenges of digital transformation,” said Terry Erisman, executive vice president of marketing and alliances at GridGain Systems. “These events are a great opportunity for attendees to safely learn from GridGain experts how in-memory computing technologies can help them achieve highly performant, massively scalable applications that leverage digital integration hubs, HTAP and other strategies.”

To receive updates on plans for the In-Memory Computing Summit North America 2020, visit https://www.imcsummit.org . There are also a broad selection of keynote and breakout session video recordings and slides from past Summits.

Webinars

Learn How Apache Ignite 2.8 Offers Improved Production Maintenance and Machine Learning – April 8, 2020 – Denis Magda, GridGain Vice President of Developer Relations and Apache Ignite PMC member, will demonstrate and dissect new capabilities related to production maintenance, monitoring, and machine learning.



– April 8, 2020 – Denis Magda, GridGain Vice President of Developer Relations and Apache Ignite PMC member, will demonstrate and dissect new capabilities related to production maintenance, monitoring, and machine learning. Architects Guide for Apache Ignite ACID Transactions and Consistency – April 29, 2020 – Ivan Rakov, GridGain Lead Architect and Apache Ignite Committer, will guide attendees through the architectural specifics of Apache Ignite and answer frequently asked questions related to ACID transactions and consistency, including data replication, atomicity levels and data synchronization modes, in-memory and persistent caches, and disk-based consistency.



– April 29, 2020 – Ivan Rakov, GridGain Lead Architect and Apache Ignite Committer, will guide attendees through the architectural specifics of Apache Ignite and answer frequently asked questions related to ACID transactions and consistency, including data replication, atomicity levels and data synchronization modes, in-memory and persistent caches, and disk-based consistency. Moving Apache Ignite into Production: Best Practices for Distributed Transactions – June 10, 2020 – Ivan Rakov, GridGain Lead Architect and Apache Ignite Committer, will provide guidance on using the Apache Ignite transaction engine to prepare transactional workloads for production for various use cases.

Virtual Meetups



Conquer Application Performance Challenges with In-Memory Computing – April 1, 2020 – Hosted by Valentin Kulichenko, Lead Architect at GridGain, this meetup will explore the compromises and challenges architects face when designing distributed systems, including the advantages and disadvantages of different data algorithms, effective data models for distributed environments, and synchronization and coordination in distributed systems.



– April 1, 2020 – Hosted by Valentin Kulichenko, Lead Architect at GridGain, this meetup will explore the compromises and challenges architects face when designing distributed systems, including the advantages and disadvantages of different data algorithms, effective data models for distributed environments, and synchronization and coordination in distributed systems. In-Memory Computing Essentials for Software Engineers – April 8, 2020 – Denis Magda, GridGain Vice President of Developer Relations and Apache Ignite PMC member, will provide an overview of the essentials of distributed in-memory systems, covering concepts such as caches, databases, and data grids, combined with a technical deep-dive based on the Apache Ignite in-memory computing platform.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com .

CONTACT:

Terry Erisman

GridGain Systems

terisman@gridgain.com

(650) 241-2281

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, Ignite, Apache Kafka, Kafka, Apache Spark, and Spark are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.