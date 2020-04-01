BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced a number of firm-wide promotions, spanning across several geographies as well as the firm’s Investment, Relationship Management, Client Services, Legal, Product, Business Development and Technology teams.



Hamilton Lane recognized the promotion of the following individuals to Managing Director:

SungJi Steve An , Seoul

, Seoul Carolin Blank , London

, London Timothy D’Arcy , Boston

, Boston James Martin , Sydney

, Sydney Griffith Norville , Bala Cynwyd

, Bala Cynwyd Demetrius Sidberry , Bala Cynwyd

, Bala Cynwyd Collwyn Tan, Hong Kong

The firm also promoted the following individuals to Principal:

Travis Henning , Bala Cynwyd

, Bala Cynwyd Ahmed Khalil , London

, London Ilene Levinson , Bala Cynwyd

, Bala Cynwyd Ryan Smith, Bala Cynwyd

Additionally, Marietta Fieger was promoted to Chief Administrative Officer – Client Services, and both Jordan O’Regan and Lauren Platko were promoted to Senior Corporate Counsel. All three women are based in Bala Cynwyd.

“We are proud to recognize the promotions earned by this talented group of individuals, who have not only made significant contributions to the firm, but who also embody our firm’s mission of enriching lives and safeguarding futures,” said Mario Giannini, CEO of Hamilton Lane. “These new MDs, Principals and senior infrastructure professionals have each proven themselves vital members of our team, and we are inspired by their dedication and commitment to providing innovative private markets solutions to our clients and investors around the world.”

The firm has also announced several appointments within its global investment team in recent months, elevating Jim Strang to Chairman EMEA; Richard Hope to Head of EMEA; Mingchen Xia and Collwyn Tan to Co-Heads of Asia Investments; and Jeff Armbrister to Global Head of Co-Investments. Additionally, Atul Varma joined the firm in January as CFO and Treasurer.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading alternative investment management firm providing innovative private markets solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated to private markets investing for 28 years, the firm currently employs 400 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $488 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $66 billion in discretionary assets and nearly $422 billion in advisory assets, as of December 31, 2019. Hamilton Lane offers a full range of investment products and services that enable clients to participate in the private markets asset class on a global and customized basis. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

