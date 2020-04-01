Company announcement
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 25 – 31 March 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|8,172
|11,083,033
|25 March 2020
|400
|1,111.41
|444,564
|26 March 2020
|200
|1,135.78
|227,156
|27 March 2020
|250
|1,141.38
|285,345
|30 March 2020
|200
|1,150.55
|230,110
|31 March 2020
|25
|1,239.40
|30,985
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|9,247
|12,301,193
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|117,900
|170,526,172
|25 March 2020
|5,000
|1,134.10
|5,670,500
|26 March 2020
|4,500
|1,172.39
|5,275,755
|27 March 2020
|4,500
|1,164.03
|5,238,135
|30 March 2020
|4,500
|1,169.36
|5,262,120
|31 March 2020
|2,500
|1,253.39
|3,133,475
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|138,900
|195,106,157
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 9,247 A shares and 215,869 B shares corresponding to 1.02 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 25 – 31 March 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
