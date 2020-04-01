Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 12 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

1 April 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 25 – 31 March 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 8,172 11,083,033 25 March 2020 400 1,111.41 444,564 26 March 2020 200 1,135.78 227,156 27 March 2020 250 1,141.38 285,345 30 March 2020 200 1,150.55 230,110 31 March 2020 25 1,239.40 30,985 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 9,247 12,301,193





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 117,900 170,526,172 25 March 2020 5,000 1,134.10 5,670,500 26 March 2020 4,500 1,172.39 5,275,755 27 March 2020 4,500 1,164.03 5,238,135 30 March 2020 4,500 1,169.36 5,262,120 31 March 2020 2,500 1,253.39 3,133,475 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 138,900 195,106,157

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 9,247 A shares and 215,869 B shares corresponding to 1.02 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 25 – 31 March 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

