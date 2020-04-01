Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 12 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

1 April 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 25 – 31 March 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]8,172 11,083,033
25 March 20204001,111.41444,564
26 March 20202001,135.78227,156
27 March 20202501,141.38285,345
30 March 20202001,150.55230,110
31 March 2020251,239.4030,985
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)9,247 12,301,193


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]117,900 170,526,172
25 March 20205,0001,134.105,670,500
26 March 20204,5001,172.395,275,755
27 March 20204,5001,164.035,238,135
30 March 20204,5001,169.365,262,120
31 March 20202,5001,253.393,133,475
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)138,900 195,106,157

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 9,247 A shares and 215,869 B shares corresponding to 1.02 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 25 – 31 March 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

