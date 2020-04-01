New York, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Barrier Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798028/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.7 Billion by the year 2025, PE will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$353.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$287.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, PE will reach a market size of US$503.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Amcor Ltd.

Bemis Co., Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Dupont Teijin Films

Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Forderung der angewandten Forschung e.V.

Glenroy, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Klockner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. KG

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Mondi PLC

ProAmpac

Raven Industries, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

Uflex Ltd.

Vitriflex, Inc.

Winpak Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798028/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Barrier Films: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Barrier Films Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

US Barrier Films Market





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Barrier Films Market Demand Growth

Barrier Films Market Share by Application

Barrier Films for Flexible Packaging

Barrier Films in Food Industry Applications





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Barrier Films Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Barrier Films Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Barrier Films Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: PE (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: PE (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: PE (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: PP (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: PP (Material) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: PP (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: PET/BOPET (Material) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: PET/BOPET (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: PET/BOPET (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Polyamide (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Polyamide (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Polyamide (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Organic Coatings (Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Organic Coatings (Material) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Organic Coatings (Material) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Inorganic Oxide Coatings (Material) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Inorganic Oxide Coatings (Material) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Inorganic Oxide Coatings (Material) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Other Materials (Material) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Other Materials (Material) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Food & Beverage Packaging (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Food & Beverage Packaging (Application) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Food & Beverage Packaging (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Pharmaceutical Packaging (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Pharmaceutical Packaging (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Pharmaceutical Packaging (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Agriculture (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Agriculture (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Agriculture (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Barrier Films Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: Barrier Films Market in the United States in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 38: Barrier Films Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Barrier Films Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Barrier Films Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Barrier Films Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: Barrier Films Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Barrier Films Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 44: Barrier Films Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Barrier Films Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Canadian Barrier Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Barrier Films Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Barrier Films Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Barrier Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 50: Barrier Films Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million

by Material: 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Barrier Films Market Share in Percentages by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Barrier

Films in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Japanese Barrier Films Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: Barrier Films Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Barrier

Films Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 56: Barrier Films Historic Demand Scenario in China in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Barrier Films Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Chinese Demand for Barrier Films in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Barrier Films Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Barrier Films Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Barrier Films Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Barrier Films Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Barrier Films Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: European Barrier Films Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Barrier Films Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 65: European Barrier Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 66: Barrier Films Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales

by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: European Barrier Films Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 68: Barrier Films Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: European Barrier Films Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 70: Barrier Films Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 71: French Barrier Films Market: Historic Review in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: French Barrier Films Market Share Shift by Material:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Barrier Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 74: French Barrier Films Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: French Barrier Films Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 76: German Barrier Films Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 77: Barrier Films Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: German Barrier Films Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Barrier Films Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: German Barrier Films Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Barrier Films Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 82: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Barrier

Films Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 83: Barrier Films Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Barrier Films Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Italian Demand for Barrier Films in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Barrier Films Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Italian Barrier Films Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Barrier Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 89: Barrier Films Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 90: United Kingdom Barrier Films Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Barrier Films in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: United Kingdom Barrier Films Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Barrier Films Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 94: Spanish Barrier Films Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 95: Barrier Films Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 96: Spanish Barrier Films Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Spanish Barrier Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Barrier Films Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 99: Spanish Barrier Films Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 100: Barrier Films Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 101: Barrier Films Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 102: Russian Barrier Films Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Russian Barrier Films Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Barrier Films Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 105: Barrier Films Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Barrier Films Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Europe Barrier Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 108: Barrier Films Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Rest of Europe Barrier Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: Barrier Films Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Europe Barrier Films Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Barrier Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 113: Barrier Films Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Barrier Films Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Barrier Films Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Barrier Films Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Barrier Films Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Barrier Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Barrier Films Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Barrier Films Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Australian Barrier Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 122: Barrier Films Market in Australia: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Australian Barrier Films Market Share Distribution

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Barrier Films Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Australian Barrier Films Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Barrier Films Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 127: Indian Barrier Films Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 128: Barrier Films Market in India: Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 129: Indian Barrier Films Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Indian Barrier Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Barrier Films Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 132: Indian Barrier Films Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Barrier Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Barrier Films Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 135: Barrier Films Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Barrier Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: South Korean Barrier Films Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 138: Barrier Films Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Barrier Films Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 140: Barrier Films Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Barrier Films Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Barrier Films in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Barrier Films Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Barrier Films Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Barrier Films Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 146: Barrier Films Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Barrier Films Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Barrier Films Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 149: Barrier Films Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Barrier Films Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Latin American Demand for Barrier Films in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: Barrier Films Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Latin American Barrier Films Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 154: Barrier Films Demand Potential in Argentina in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 155: Argentinean Barrier Films Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 156: Barrier Films Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 157: Argentinean Barrier Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 158: Barrier Films Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 159: Argentinean Barrier Films Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 160: Barrier Films Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Barrier Films Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Barrier Films Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Barrier Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 164: Brazilian Barrier Films Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 165: Brazilian Barrier Films Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 166: Mexican Barrier Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 167: Barrier Films Market in Mexico: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Mexican Barrier Films Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Barrier Films Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Mexican Barrier Films Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 171: Barrier Films Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Barrier Films Market in Rest of Latin America in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 173: Barrier Films Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 174: Rest of Latin America Barrier Films Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Rest of Latin America Barrier Films Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Barrier Films Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 177: Barrier Films Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Barrier Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 179: Barrier Films Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Barrier Films Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Barrier Films Market in US$ Million

by Material: 2018-2025

Table 182: Barrier Films Market in the Middle East: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Barrier Films Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: The Middle East Barrier Films Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Barrier Films Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 186: The Middle East Barrier Films Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 187: Iranian Barrier Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 188: Barrier Films Demand Patterns in Iran in US$ Million

by Material: 2009-2017

Table 189: Iranian Barrier Films Market Share in Percentages by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Barrier

Films in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Iranian Barrier Films Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Barrier Films Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 193: Barrier Films Demand Potential in Israel in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 194: Israeli Barrier Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 195: Barrier Films Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales

by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Israeli Barrier Films Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 197: Barrier Films Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 198: Israeli Barrier Films Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Barrier Films Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 200: Barrier Films Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Barrier Films Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Barrier Films in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Barrier Films Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Saudi Arabian Barrier Films Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 205: Barrier Films Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Barrier Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 207: Barrier Films Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Barrier Films Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: United Arab Emirates Barrier Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 210: Barrier Films Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 211: Rest of Middle East Barrier Films Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 212: Barrier Films Market in Rest of Middle East:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Rest of Middle East Barrier Films Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Barrier Films Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Rest of Middle East Barrier Films Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 216: Barrier Films Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 217: Barrier Films Market in Africa in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 218: Barrier Films Historic Demand Patterns in Africa in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 219: African Barrier Films Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: African Barrier Films Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 221: Barrier Films Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 222: Barrier Films Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



3M COMPANY

AMCOR

BEMIS

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP

CLONDALKIN GROUP HOLDINGS BV

COSMO FILMS

DUPONT TEIJIN FILMS

FRAUNHOFER-GESELLSCHAFT ZUR FORDERUNG DER ANGEWANDTEN FORSCHUNG

E.V.

GLENROY

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

HUHTAMAKI OYJ

JINDAL POLY FILMS

KLOCKNER PENTAPLAST GMBH & CO. KG

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

MONDI PLC

PROAMPAC

RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.

SEALED AIR CORPORATION

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL

TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES

TOPPAN PRINTING

UFLEX

VITRIFLEX

WINPAK

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798028/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001