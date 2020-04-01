New York, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Wiring Harness Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798016/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17 Billion by the year 2025, Engine will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Engine will reach a market size of US$295.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798016/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Introduction
Applications of Automotive Wire Harnesses
Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Wiring Harness Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Number of Car Features Drives Demand
Smart Mobility Trend to Drive Gains
Ongoing Automobile Industry Production and Design Trends Augurs
Well for Market Growth
World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the
Period 2015-2023
Global Commercial Vehicles Market Outlook
Global Light Vehicle Production Estimates and Forecasts
(in Million Units) : 2010-2026)
Global Light Vehicle Wiring Harness Market estimates and
Forecasts (2013-2030)
Technology Trends in the Wiring Harness Industry
A Peek into Wiring Harnesses Design Developments
Rise in Electronic Content per Vehicle to Drive opportunities
An Insight into Wire Harness System of New Vehicle Models With
Alternative Drives
Industry Focus Grows on Reducing Weight of Harness Systems
Aluminium Wiring Harness Gains Traction
Rise in Penetration of Electric Vehicles and its Impact on
Harness Designs
Exhibit: Level of Electrification by Vehicle Type
Share of Electric Vehicles in the Global Light Vehicles Market:
2018, 2023, and 2030
Cost Estimates per Electric Vehicle for Wiring Harness 2019 & 2030
Autonomous Driving and Changing Dynamics of Wiring Harness Systems
Selective Metal Coating to Address Issues with Existing Wiring
Materials
High Voltage Harness Cost Per Car (2018 & 2025)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Wiring Harness Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Wiring Harness Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Engine (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Engine (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Engine (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Dashboard/Cabin (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Dashboard/Cabin (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Dashboard/Cabin (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Body & Lighting (Application) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Body & Lighting (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Body & Lighting (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Airbag (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Airbag (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Airbag (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: HVAC (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: HVAC (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: HVAC (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Battery (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 20: Battery (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Battery (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: PC (Vehicle) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: PC (Vehicle) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: PC (Vehicle) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: LCV (Vehicle) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: LCV (Vehicle) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: LCV (Vehicle) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: HCVs (Vehicle) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: HCVs (Vehicle) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: HCVs (Vehicle) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Connectors (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Connectors (Component) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Connectors (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Wires (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Wires (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Wires (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Terminals (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Terminals (Component) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 42: Terminals (Component) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Other Components (Component) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Other Components (Component) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 45: Other Components (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: United States Automotive Wiring Harness Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in the United States
by Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: United States Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: United States Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 53: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in the United States
by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: United States Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 55: Canadian Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 56: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 57: Canadian Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Canadian Automotive Wiring Harness Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Canadian Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market
Review by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 61: Canadian Automotive Wiring Harness Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Canadian Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 63: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Wiring Harness in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 65: Japanese Automotive Wiring Harness Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Market for Automotive Wiring Harness: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Japanese Market for Automotive Wiring Harness: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: Japanese Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 73: Chinese Demand for Automotive Wiring Harness in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Automotive Wiring Harness Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Chinese Automotive Wiring Harness Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Automotive Wiring Harness Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Chinese Automotive Wiring Harness Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 81: Chinese Automotive Wiring Harness Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Wiring Harness Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 82: European Automotive Wiring Harness Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 83: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: European Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Automotive Wiring Harness Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: European Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: European Automotive Wiring Harness Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 89: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Europe in US$
Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: European Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: European Automotive Wiring Harness Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 92: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: European Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 94: Automotive Wiring Harness Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: French Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 97: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in France by
Vehicle: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: French Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 99: French Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: French Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 102: French Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 103: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: German Automotive Wiring Harness Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: German Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 108: German Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: German Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 111: German Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 112: Italian Demand for Automotive Wiring Harness in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Automotive Wiring Harness Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Italian Automotive Wiring Harness Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 117: Italian Automotive Wiring Harness Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Italian Automotive Wiring Harness Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 120: Italian Automotive Wiring Harness Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Wiring Harness in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 122: United Kingdom Automotive Wiring Harness Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Wiring Harness:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: United Kingdom Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Wiring Harness:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: United Kingdom Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 130: Spanish Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 131: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 132: Spanish Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Spanish Automotive Wiring Harness Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Spanish Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market
Review by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 135: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 136: Spanish Automotive Wiring Harness Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Spanish Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 138: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 139: Russian Automotive Wiring Harness Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 141: Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Russian Automotive Wiring Harness Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Russia by
Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 144: Russian Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Russian Automotive Wiring Harness Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Russia by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 147: Russian Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 148: Rest of Europe Automotive Wiring Harness Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Rest of Europe Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 152: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Europe Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Rest of Europe Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 155: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Europe Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 157: Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 158: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Automotive Wiring Harness Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiring Harness Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 163: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Asia-Pacific by
Vehicle: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiring Harness Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiring Harness Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 168: Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 169: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Australian Automotive Wiring Harness Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Australian Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 174: Australian Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Australian Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 177: Australian Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 178: Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 180: Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market
Review by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 184: Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Indian Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 186: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 187: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: South Korean Automotive Wiring Harness Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: South Korean Automotive Wiring Harness Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 192: Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: South Korean Automotive Wiring Harness Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 195: Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Automotive Wiring Harness in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiring Harness
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Wiring
Harness: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiring Harness
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Wiring
Harness: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiring Harness
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 205: Latin American Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 206: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 208: Latin American Demand for Automotive Wiring Harness
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Automotive Wiring Harness Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Latin American Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Latin American Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period
2018-2025
Table 212: Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 213: Latin American Automotive Wiring Harness Market by
Vehicle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 214: Latin American Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 215: Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 216: Latin American Automotive Wiring Harness Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 217: Argentinean Automotive Wiring Harness Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 218: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 219: Argentinean Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Argentinean Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 221: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 222: Argentinean Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Argentinean Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 224: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 225: Argentinean Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 226: Automotive Wiring Harness Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 227: Brazilian Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 228: Brazilian Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 229: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Brazil by
Vehicle: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 230: Brazilian Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 231: Brazilian Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Brazil by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 233: Brazilian Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 234: Brazilian Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 235: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 236: Mexican Automotive Wiring Harness Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 237: Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 239: Mexican Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 240: Mexican Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 242: Mexican Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 243: Mexican Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Automotive Wiring Harness
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 245: Automotive Wiring Harness Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 246: Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: Rest of Latin America Automotive Wiring Harness
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle:
2018 to 2025
Table 248: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Rest of Latin
America by Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 249: Rest of Latin America Automotive Wiring Harness
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 250: Rest of Latin America Automotive Wiring Harness
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 251: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in Rest of Latin
America by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 252: Rest of Latin America Automotive Wiring Harness
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 253: The Middle East Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 254: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 255: The Middle East Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 256: The Middle East Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 257: Automotive Wiring Harness Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 258: The Middle East Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the co
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798016/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: