Paris, April 1st, 2020 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces the completion of the first successful implementation of SAP S/4HANA® for a European institution, the European Parliament. The project, started at the end of 2016, replaced its legacy financial systems with SAP S/4HANA in order to modernize and automate its financial system and empower employees.

Atos brings its solid expertise and experience as a global leader in SAP® solutions, delivering end-to-end SAP HANA® solutions, as ranked by NelsonHall in its Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA services . Atos leverages its team of more than 13,500 SAP experts and supports more than 3 million SAP end-users in over 90 countries.

“Atos’ extensive experience and expertise in SAP S/4HANA implementation and management was essential for the success of this project, as was our close working relationship throughout the implementation” said Mr. Didier Klethi – Director-General of DG FINS (Directorate-General for Finance) at the European Parliament.” The SAP S/4HANA system is now one of our major systems which provides our employees with a modern user experience and it simplifies administrative burden through integrated approval workflows which save on manual paperwork.”

“We are delighted to have delivered the first SAP S/4HANA transformation for a European institution, and I’m proud of how our teams worked together in tight partnership with those at the European Parliament throughout the entire project for a successful delivery. We approached this project as a complete digital transformation, which relied on our strong partnership to enable us to go beyond the technical challenges. This project demonstrates our solid capabilities and expertise in managing and delivering successful end-to-end SAP S/4HANA transformation programs” said Pierre Barnabé, Head of Public Sector & Defense and Head of Big Data & Cybersecurity.

The new system provides the European Parliament with better visibility of critical-decision information (budgetary, financial & asset accounting). It now benefits from an “always up-to-date” SAP S4/HANA system, ensuring business continuity, security and compliance with changing regulations.

In order to ensure a smooth transition and avoid any impact on financial operations, Atos used a ‘release’ approach to deliver the new SAP landscape, so that its teams were able to deliver change quickly and safely, with control, visibility and governance, as well as lower risk, effort and cost for EP. This approach will also be applied to the further evolution and maintenance of the system.

