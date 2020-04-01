Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining
01 April 2020
Vast Resources plc
(“Vast” or the “Company”)
Chiadzwa Community Diamond Project Update
Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, notes that its announcement of 3 March 2020 confirmed that it had received official communication that all internal processes leading to the conclusion to the Chiadzwa Community Joint Venture were expected to be finalised during March, and the Company’s announcement of 23 March 2020 confirmed this expectation.
Following the 23 March 2020 announcement the Zimbabwe Government declared a 21 day lockdown in response to the Covid-19 Pandemic commencing on 30 March 2020. As a result of this the finalisation process was not completed in March, but finalisation remains expected to complete shortly.
Further announcements will be made as the situation develops.
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).
ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC
Vast Resources plc, is an AIM listed mining company with mines in Romania and Zimbabwe focused on the rapid advancement of high quality brownfield projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines in Romania and commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Chiadzwa Community Concession Block of the Chiadzwa Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe.
The Company’s portfolio includes an 80% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, where work is now currently underway towards developing and recommissioning the mine and the Community Concession Block in Chiadzwa, Zimbabwe.
Vast Resources owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance.
