Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cartilage Repair and Regeneration Market, by Treatment Modalities (Cell-Based Approach, Non-Cell-Based Approach), by Procedure Type, by Application, Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Due to changing lifestyle, a number of disorders like obesity and degenerative joint diseases are affecting the masses across the globe. These factors directly or indirectly develop cartilage injuries; and lead to a decline in the productivity of the working population, which ultimately causes some degree of disability. Therefore, increasing epidemiology of such diseases requires effective treatment options, generating significant demand for regenerative medicine used to restore damaged cartilage.



According to this new release, Global Cartilage Repair and Regeneration Market, by Treatment Modalities (Cell-Based Approach, Non-Cell-Based Approach), by Procedure Type, by Application Outlook 2022 , the industry is expanding at a fast pace. As per this report, the Cartilage Repair and Regeneration market are anticipated to witness high double-digit growth during the forecasted period (2016-2022). This report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market scenario of the global Cartilage Repair and Regeneration market. The report provides insight into the major factors affecting growth, latest innovations, market segmentation, and competitive landscape.



The report segments the market on the basis of the treatment modalities, procedure type, applications, and geography, with the future forecasts on all prominent segments of the industry till 2022.



Based on treatment modality, the cell-based approaches segment accounts for the largest market share in the overall cartilage repair and regeneration market, due to long-term results of these therapies.



In terms of procedure type, microfracture and ACI are the most common procedure observed amongst all the types of the cartilage repair procedure. Furthermore, in terms of application, the hyaline cartilage repair and regeneration market accounts for the largest share in 2016. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing application segment in the cartilage repair and regeneration market. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of cartilage damage in hyaline cartilage.



Based on geography, the report divides the market into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In 2016, North America holds the major share in the market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is slated to witness the highest growth in the forecasted period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific market is driven by improving healthcare facilities, raising awareness, increasing prevalence of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, and increasing government initiatives in this region.



The report finally covers the competitive analysis of the key market players, in terms of their market share and their product offerings. The key vendors dominating the market space are Stryker Corp., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, DePuy Synthes, Inc., etc. The competitive analysis is done at each player level, including their recent developments. To provide a thorough understanding of each player's business model, the player's current and historical financials have been analyzed. Thus, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of cartilage repair & regeneration technology, which will enable investors to design suitable business strategies to target this market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Cartilage Repair-Overview



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Incidences of Chondrodystrophies leading to Cartilage Injuries

4.1.2 Rising Incidences of Orthopedic Diseases

4.1.3 Surge in Sports Injuries

4.1.4 Growing Geriatric Popuation

4.1.5 Rising Prevalence of Obesity

4.1.6 Technological Advancements

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Limited Health Insurance Coverage in Developing Countries

4.2.2 High Cost of Knee Cartilage Repair Surgeries

4.2.3 Complexity of Cartilage Repair Surgeries

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Significant US Market Opportunity Due to Unsatisfactory First Line Therapies

4.3.2 Emerging Economies to Offer Sustained Growth Opportunities

4.3.3 Increased R&D Spending for Advancements in Knee Cartilage Repair

4.3.4 Use of Bioactive Growth Factors

4.3.5 3D Printing



5. Global Cartilage Repair and Regeneration Market Outlook 2022



6. Cartilage Repair and Regeneration Market, By Treatment Modalities

6.1 Cell-Based Approach

6.2 Non-Cell-Based Approach



7. Global Cartilage Repair and Regeneration Market, By Procedure Type

7.1 Autologous Chondrocyte Transplantation

7.2 Cell-Based Cartilage Resurfacing

7.3 Microfracture

7.4 Osteochondral Allograft

7.5 Others



8. Global Cartilage Repair and Regeneration Market, By Application

8.1 Hyaline Cartilage Repair and Regeneration

8.2 Elastic Cartilage Repair and Regeneration

8.3 Fibrous Cartilage Repair and Regeneration



9. Global Cartilage Repair and Regeneration Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific



10. Regulatory Landscape



11. Trends & Developments

11.1 Cost-Effectiveness Promoting Interest in One-Step Surgery

11.2 Bioactive Signals that Enhance Cartilage Repair

11.3 Gene Therapy for Cartilage Repair

11.4 Mesenchymal Stem Cells



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share of Key Players

12.2 Comparative Analysis of Products



13. Key Players Analysis

13.1 Stryker Corporation

13.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

13.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

13.4 Smith & Nephew plc

13.5 DePuy Synthes, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

13.6 Arthrex, Inc.

13.7 Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

13.8 Vericel Corporation

13.9 RTI Surgical, Inc.

13.10 CONMED Corporation

13.11 Anika Therapeutics, Inc.



14. The Future of Cartilage Repair



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sd7qmv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900