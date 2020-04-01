Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom API Market by Technologies, Application and Service Types, Stakeholders, User Types, Deployment, and Platform as a Service Types 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Communication Service Providers (CSP) continue to see Telecom APIs as a means of leveraging their network and subscriber assets to generate revenues with high margins. However, the ecosystem remains one in which largely third-parties, such as OTT players, maintain the end-user relationship with app and service clients, while CSPs merely provide data as a service on a B2B basis.



While this model may suffice for CSPs with respect to the consumer segment and SMBs, it is not sustainable for large corporate clients. CSPs are facing increasing pressure to provide a greater variety of high-quality enterprise communications and business collaboration solutions. Accordingly, the author sees this as an area ripe for leveraging Telecom APIs to offer value-added carrier offerings such as team collaboration, telepresence, and unified communications (UC) as part of a Telecom API enabled marketplace.



This vision is beginning to come true. With the help of leading Telecom API and Communications-enabled app providers like Ribbon Communications, AT&T has recently launched an API Marketplace, which is something that the author has recommended since 2011. Offering a turn-key approach by levering solutions such as Ribbon's Kandy APIs and Wrappers, AT&T plans to facilitate enterprise customer ability to leverage telecom assets for embedded applications. Ribbon is also supporting KPN's Telecom API marketplace.



Longer-term, the author sees CSPs leveraging Telecom APIs and related tools to support a variety of industry requirements in which carriers are amply positioned to leverage their market position. Those opportunities include Internet of Things (IoT) authentication, robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), and support of Blockchain. Three areas that represent great opportunities for carriers to aggressively pursue solution development in the more near-term timeframe are AI, IoT, and Mobile Edge Computing.



Telecom APIs in IoT



IoT represents a huge and largely untapped market for CSPs, which the author sees emerging once carriers begin to fully leverage 5G for IoT apps and services. More specifically, we have identified the opportunity for carriers to act as an orchestrator/mediator within the IoT ecosystem. Uniquely positioned as the owner of the primary network to be used for IoT, and provider of data services for humans and machines alike, CSPs have the opportunity to provide various critical services such as IoT authentication, authorization, and accounting. This will include the use of Telecom API resources to help manage IoT related access control, permissions, and usage tracking.



Telecom APIs in Mobile Edge Computing



Carriers are also well positioned to leverage Telecom API enabled capabilities in support of many edge computing use cases as MEC is rolled-out to optimize LTE, 5G, and IoT. Many MEC use cases will require support from multiple Telecom API categories such as Location, Presence, Subscriber Data, and QoS in support of zone-based enterprise apps, services, and data analytics. This will create both a challenge and opportunity for CSPs, which will need the assistance of systems integrators for implementation and managed infrastructure services providers for ongoing operations.



Telecom APIs in Artificial Intelligence



While many AI capabilities will be embedded within other areas (such as platforms, devices, semiconductors, etc.), AI will also be closely associated with end-users, creating an opportunity for CSPs to provide resource support for many AI-enabled use cases. This will include basic support for AI, such as user verification, as well as more advanced functionality, such as identifying resource usage and behaviors among a closed user group like enterprise collaboration teams.



Now in its eighth year of covering the Telecom API market, the author is pleased to offer the most comprehensive research covering the ecosystem including players, platforms, tools, solutions, and service offerings. Telecom API Market by Technology, Application and Service Type, Stakeholder, User Type, Deployment (Enterprise Hosted, Public Cloud, Private Cloud), and Platform as a Service Type 2020 - 2025 provides an in-depth assessment of the global Telecom API market, including business models, value chain analysis, operator strategies and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2020 to 2025.



Report Benefits:

Gain a better perspective of the State of the Market for Telecom APIs

Identify challenges and opportunities across the entire API ecosystem

Understand the role of Telecom APIs within the realm of Programmable Telecom

Identify leading companies and solutions for Telecom API enabled apps and services

Understand the market dynamics, players, and outlook for communication enabled apps

Forecasts for every major Telecom API area including Categories, Solutions, Stakeholder Share, and more

Forecasts for Telecom API support of Unwanted Call Management including Do Not Disturb and Call Screening

Report Findings:

Global Telecom API related revenue will reach $510B by 2025

Global UCaaS revenue will exceed $70B by 2025 with 48.0% CAGR

Enterprise-hosted deployment is growing most rapidly through 2025

While the smallest in revenue overall, MEA is fastest growing region at CAGR 31.7%



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 About the Report

2.1.1 Topics Covered

2.1.2 Key Findings

2.1.3 Target Audience

2.2 Programmable Telecom

2.2.1 Programmable Telecom Definition

2.2.2 Programmable Telecom Purpose

2.2.3 Telecom Programmability Tools

2.2.3.1 Application Programming Interfaces (API)

2.2.3.2 Cloud Hosted Services

2.2.3.3 Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS)

2.2.3.4 Graphical User Interfaces (GUI)

2.2.3.5 Open Source Telecom Software

2.2.3.6 Software Development Kits (SDK)

2.2.3.7 Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)

2.2.4 Programmable Telecom Deployment Models

2.3 State of the Industry



3. Telecom API Overview

3.1 Role and Importance of Telecom APIs

3.2 Business Drivers for CSPs to Leverage APIs

3.3 Telecom API Categories

3.4 Telecom API Business Models

3.5 Enterprise Market Segmentation

3.6 Competitive Issues

3.7 Applications that use APIs

3.8 Telecom API Revenue Potential

3.9 Telecom API Usage by Industry Segment

3.10 Telecom API Value Chain

3.11 API Transaction Cost by Type

3.12 Volume of API Transactions



4. API Aggregation Marketplace

4.1 Role of API Aggregators

4.2 Total Cost of Operation with API Aggregators

4.2.1 Start-up Costs

4.2.2 Transaction Costs

4.2.3 Ongoing Maintenance/Support

4.2.4 Professional Services by Intermediaries

4.3 Aggregator API Usage by Category

4.3.1 API Aggregator Example: LocationSmart

4.3.2 Aggregation: Intersection of Two Big Needs

4.3.3 The Case for Other API Categories

4.3.4 Moving Towards New Business Models



5. Telecom API Marketplace

5.1 Data as a Service (DaaS)

5.1.1 Carrier Structured and Unstructured Data

5.1.2 Carrier Data Management in DaaS

5.1.3 Data Federation in the DaaS Ecosystem

5.2 API Marketplace Companies

5.2.1 Kong (Mashape)

5.2.2 Salesforce (Mulesoft)

5.2.3 TeleStax

5.3 Telecom API Ecosystem Vendors

5.4 Telecom Application Development Market



6. Telecom API App Enablers

6.1 Monetization of Communications-enabled Apps

6.1.1 Direct API Revenue

6.1.2 Data Monetization

6.1.3 Cost Savings

6.1.4 Higher Usage

6.1.5 Churn Reduction

6.2 Telecom App Development Issues

6.2.1 Security

6.2.2 Data Privacy

6.2.3 Interoperability



7. Communication Service Provider Telecom API Strategies

7.1 Carrier Market Strategy and Positioning

7.1.1 API Investment Stabilization

7.1.2 Carriers, APIs, and OTT

7.1.3 Leveraging Subscriber Data and APIs

7.1.4 Telecom API Standards

7.1.4.1 GSMA

7.1.4.2 TM Forum

7.1.5 Telecom APIs and Enterprise

7.2 Select Network Operator API Programs

7.2.1 AT&T

7.2.2 Verizon Wireless

7.2.3 Vodafone

7.2.4 France Telecom (Orange)

7.2.5 Telefonica

7.3 Carrier Focus on Internal Telecom API Usage

7.3.1 The Case for Internal Usage

7.3.2 Internal Telecom API Use Cases

7.4 Carriers and OTT Service Providers

7.4.1 Allowing OTT Providers to Manage Applications

7.4.2 Carriers Lack the Innovative Skills to Capitalize on APIs Alone

7.5 Carriers and Value-added Services

7.5.1 Role and Importance of VAS

7.5.2 The Case for Carrier Communication-enabled VAS

7.5.3 Challenges and Opportunities for Carriers in VAS



8. API Enabled App Developer Strategies

8.1 Telecom APIs as a Critical Developer Asset

8.2 Judicious Choice of API Releases

8.3 Working alongside Carrier Programs

8.4 Developer Preferences: OTT Service Providers vs Carriers



9. Telecom API Vendor Strategies

9.1 General Strategies

9.1.1 Value Chain Enhancers and Development Facilitators

9.1.2 Moving from Platforms to Cloud-based CPaaS

9.2 Specific Strategies

9.2.1 Reliance upon SIP Trunking

9.2.2 Improving Existing Solutions

9.2.3 Increased Focus on Enterprise Solutions

9.2.4 Embracing Next Generation Use Cases



10. Global Markets for Telecom APIs

10.1 Telecom API Market by Category

10.2 Telecom API Market by Service Type

10.3 Telecom API Market by User Type

10.4 Telecom API Market by Network Technology

10.5 Telecom API Market by Deployment

10.6 Telecom APIs Market by Platform as a Service

10.6.1 Telecom APIs Market by CPaaS

10.6.2 Telecom APIs Market by UCaaS

10.7 Telecom API Market by Module

10.8 Telecom API Market by Stakeholders

10.9 Telecom API Market by Region



11. North American Markets for Telecom APIs

11.1 North American Markets for Telecom APIs by Country

11.2 North American Telecom API Market by Category

11.3 North American Telecom API Market by Service Type

11.4 North American Telecom API Market by User Type

11.5 North American Telecom API Market by Network Technology

11.6 North American Telecom API Market by Deployment

11.7 North America Telecom APIs Market by Platform as a Service

11.7.1 North America Telecom APIs Market by CPaaS

11.7.2 North America Telecom APIs Market by UCaaS

11.8 North American Telecom API Market by Module

11.9 North American Telecom API Market by Stakeholders



12. Latin American Markets for Telecom APIs



13. European Markets for Telecom APIs



14. APAC Markets for Telecom APIs



15. MEA Markets for Telecom APIs



16. Telecom API Success Stories

16.1 Patronus

16.2 RumbleUP

16.3 Rently

16.4 Phone.com

16.5 VOIPo



17. Technology and Market Drivers for Future API Market Growth

17.1 Service Oriented Architecture

17.2 Software Defined Networks

17.3 Virtualization

17.4 Internet of Things

17.5 Bringing it all Together for a Bright Telecom API Future

17.6 IoT WANs and Telecom APIs



18. Conclusions and Recommendation



19. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Amdocs

Apidaze (VoIP Innovations)

Apifonica

Aspect Software

Bandwidth

BICS

CA Technologies

Cisco

CLX Communications

Ericsson

Fortumo

Google

hSenid Mobile

Huawei

Hubtel

LocationSmart

Mashape

MessageBird

Mulesoft

Nokia Networks

Oracle

Persistent Systems

Ribbon Communications

Syniverse

TeleStax

Telnyx

Twilio

Tyntec

Vidyo

Vonage



