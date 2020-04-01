Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Labor & Employment Attorney Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.
The report analyzes and presents hourly rates for 2015 - 2020 by:
Section 1: Firm Revenue Groups (AMLAW 10, 50, 100, 101-200, 200 and Non-AMLAW) by Position for overall hourly rates and then further separated by key practice areas such as ADA, ERISA, Fair Labor Standards Act, Family Medical Leave Act, General Labor & Employment, Railway Labor Law and Wage and Hour Law
Section 2: Individual Firm with the same level of detail as above (overall hourly rates and then key practice areas)
Of all major practice areas for large law firms, Labor & Employment is in highest demand due to COVID19 because of the significant changes to paid leave of all types, economic damages, benefits and early withdrawal of retirement funds.
The author researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,600 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Attorney Hourly Rates Database to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Attorney Hourly Rates Database, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the author researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overall Rates by AMLAW Group
1.1 General Labor & Employment Rates by AMLAW Group
1.2 Americans With Disabilities Act Rates by AMLAW Group
1.3 Employees Retirement Income Security Act Rates by AMLAW Group
1.4 Fair Labor Standards Act Rates by AMLAW Group
1.5 Family Medical Leave Act Rates by AMLAW Group
1.6 Railway Labor Law Rates by AMLAW Group
1.7 Wage and Hour Law Rates by AMLAW Group
2. General Labor & Employment Rates by Firm
2.1 Americans With Disabilities Act Rates by Firm
2.2 Employees Retirement Income Security Act Rates by Firm
2.3 Fair Labor Standards Act Rates by Firm
2.4 Family Medical Leave Act Rates by Firm
2.5 Railway Labor Law Rates by Firm
2.6 General Wage Rates by Firm
