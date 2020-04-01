New York, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798011/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.8 Billion by the year 2025, Solenoid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$308.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$244.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solenoid will reach a market size of US$318.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Aptiv PLC

BorgWarner, Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Hitachi Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tenneco, Inc.

Valeo SA







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

( in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Automotive Valves Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive Valves Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Automotive Valves Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Solenoid (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Solenoid (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Solenoid (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: EGR Valve (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: EGR Valve (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: EGR Valve (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Brake Combination Valve (Product) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Brake Combination Valve (Product) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Brake Combination Valve (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Fuel System Valve (Product) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Fuel System Valve (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Fuel System Valve (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Engine Valve (Product) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Engine Valve (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Engine Valve (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Other Products (Product) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Products (Product) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Engine (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Engine (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Engine (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Brake (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Brake (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Brake (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: HVAC (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: HVAC (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: HVAC (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Hydraulic (Function) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Hydraulic (Function) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Hydraulic (Function) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Pneumatic (Function) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Pneumatic (Function) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Pneumatic (Function) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Electric (Function) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Electric (Function) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 42: Electric (Function) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Mechanical (Function) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Mechanical (Function) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 45: Mechanical (Function) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Other Functions (Function) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Other Functions (Function) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 48: Other Functions (Function) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Valves Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: United States Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Automotive Valves Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: United States Automotive Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: United States Automotive Valves Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Automotive Valves Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: United States Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Automotive Valves Market in the United States by

Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 57: United States Automotive Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 58: Canadian Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Canadian Automotive Valves Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Automotive Valves Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Canadian Automotive Valves Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Automotive Valves Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 63: Canadian Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Canadian Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Canadian Automotive Valves Historic Market Review by

Function in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 66: Automotive Valves Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 67: Japanese Market for Automotive Valves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Automotive Valves Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Japanese Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Valves in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Japanese Automotive Valves Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Automotive Valves Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Japanese Market for Automotive Valves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Automotive Valves Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Japanese Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 76: Chinese Automotive Valves Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Automotive Valves Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Chinese Demand for Automotive Valves in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Automotive Valves Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Chinese Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Chinese Automotive Valves Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 84: Chinese Automotive Valves Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Valves Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 85: European Automotive Valves Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 86: Automotive Valves Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: European Automotive Valves Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: European Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 89: Automotive Valves Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: European Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: European Automotive Valves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: Automotive Valves Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: European Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: European Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018-2025

Table 95: Automotive Valves Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: European Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 97: Automotive Valves Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: French Automotive Valves Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 99: French Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Automotive Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: French Automotive Valves Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: French Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Automotive Valves Market in France by Function:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: French Automotive Valves Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 105: French Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 106: Automotive Valves Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: German Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 108: German Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Automotive Valves Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: German Automotive Valves Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Automotive Valves Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Automotive Valves Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: German Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 114: German Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 115: Italian Automotive Valves Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 117: Italian Automotive Valves Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Italian Demand for Automotive Valves in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Automotive Valves Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Italian Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Italian Automotive Valves Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 123: Italian Automotive Valves Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Valves: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Automotive Valves Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 126: United Kingdom Automotive Valves Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Valves in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: United Kingdom Automotive Valves Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Automotive Valves Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Valves: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Automotive Valves Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: United Kingdom Automotive Valves Market Share

Analysis by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 133: Spanish Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Spanish Automotive Valves Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 135: Automotive Valves Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Spanish Automotive Valves Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Automotive Valves Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 138: Spanish Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Spanish Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Spanish Automotive Valves Historic Market Review by

Function in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 141: Automotive Valves Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 142: Russian Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Automotive Valves Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 144: Russian Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Russian Automotive Valves Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Automotive Valves Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 147: Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Russian Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Automotive Valves Market in Russia by Function:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 150: Russian Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 151: Rest of Europe Automotive Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 152: Automotive Valves Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Europe Automotive Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Rest of Europe Automotive Valves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Automotive Valves Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Europe Automotive Valves Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Europe Automotive Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018-2025

Table 158: Automotive Valves Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Europe Automotive Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 160: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Automotive Valves Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Automotive Valves Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 164: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 165: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Automotive Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 167: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 168: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 169: Automotive Valves Market in Asia-Pacific by

Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 171: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis

by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 172: Automotive Valves Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Australian Automotive Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 174: Australian Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Automotive Valves Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Australian Automotive Valves Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 177: Automotive Valves Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Automotive Valves Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Australian Automotive Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 180: Australian Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 181: Indian Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Indian Automotive Valves Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 183: Automotive Valves Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Indian Automotive Valves Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Automotive Valves Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 186: Indian Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Indian Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Indian Automotive Valves Historic Market Review by

Function in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 189: Automotive Valves Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 190: Automotive Valves Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: South Korean Automotive Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 192: Automotive Valves Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Automotive Valves Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: South Korean Automotive Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Automotive Valves Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Automotive Valves Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: South Korean Automotive Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 198: Automotive Valves Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Valves:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Automotive Valves Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Automotive Valves in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 203: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Automotive Valves Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Valves:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Automotive Valves Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market Share

Analysis by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 208: Latin American Automotive Valves Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 209: Automotive Valves Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Latin American Automotive Valves Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 211: Latin American Automotive Valves Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 213: Latin American Automotive Valves Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 214: Latin American Demand for Automotive Valves in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Automotive Valves Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 216: Latin American Automotive Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Latin American Automotive Valves Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 219: Latin American Automotive Valves Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 220: Argentinean Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 221: Automotive Valves Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 222: Argentinean Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Argentinean Automotive Valves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 224: Automotive Valves Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 225: Argentinean Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Argentinean Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018-2025

Table 227: Automotive Valves Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 228: Argentinean Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 229: Automotive Valves Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 230: Brazilian Automotive Valves Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 231: Brazilian Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Automotive Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 233: Brazilian Automotive Valves Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 234: Brazilian Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 235: Automotive Valves Market in Brazil by Function:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 236: Brazilian Automotive Valves Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 237: Brazilian Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 238: Automotive Valves Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 239: Mexican Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 240: Mexican Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Automotive Valves Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 242: Mexican Automotive Valves Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 243: Automotive Valves Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Automotive Valves Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 245: Mexican Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 246: Mexican Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 247: Rest of Latin America Automotive Valves Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 248: Automotive Valves Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 249: Rest of Latin America Automotive Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: Rest of Latin America Automotive Valves Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 251: Automotive Valves Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 252: Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Rest of Latin America Automotive Valves Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to

2025

Table 254: Automotive Valves Market in Rest of Latin America by

Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 255: Rest of Latin America Automotive Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 256: The Middle East Automotive Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 257: Automotive Valves Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 258: The Middle East Automotive Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 259: The Middle East Automotive Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 260: The Middle East Automotive Valves Historic Market by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 261: Automotive Valves Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 262: The Middle East Automotive Valves Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 263: Automotive Valves Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 264: The Middle East Automotive Valves Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: The Middle East Automotive Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 266: The Middle East Automotive Valves Historic Market by

Function in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 267: Automotive Valves Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 268: Iranian Market for Automotive Valves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 269: Automotive Valves Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 270: Iranian Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 271: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Valves in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 272: Iranian Automotive Valves Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 273: Automotive Valves Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 274: Iranian Market for Automotive Valves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 275: Automotive Valves Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2009-2017

Table 276: Iranian Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 277: Israeli Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 278: Automotive Valves Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 279: Israeli Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 280: Israeli Automotive Valves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 281: Automotive Valves Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 282: Israeli Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 283: Israeli Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018-2025

Table 284: Automotive Valves Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 285: Israeli Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 286: Saudi Arabian Automotive Valves Market Growth



