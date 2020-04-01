Company announcement no. 9





Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Spar Nord

Today, the employees of Spar Nord have re-elected Jannie Skovsen and Lene Aaen and elected Kim Østergaard as employee representatives in the Board of Directors.

All employee representatives are elected for a four-year period.

Jannie Skovsen is a senior workplace representative at Spar Nord and has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2008.

Lene Aaen is a workplace representative at Spar Nord and has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2018.

Kim Østergaard is head of digital business development at Spar Nord.

As alternate representatives at the Board of Directors for the next four years, the employees have elected Lone Elmenhoff, customer adviser, Rikke Vibeke Neve Henriksen, board member of Spar Nord Kreds, and Michael Jensen, board member of Spar Nord Kreds.

Following the election, Gitte Holmgaard Sørensen will resign from the Board of Directors after 8 years of service as a employee representative.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Ole Madsen on tel. +45 96 34 40 10.

