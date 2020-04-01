New York, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Upholstery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798010/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Carpets will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$91.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$77.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Carpets will reach a market size of US$61.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$704.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798010/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automotive Upholstery: An Introduction
A Prelude to Automotive Upholstery Market
US to Lead the Automotive Upholstery Market
Key Players of Automotive Upholstery Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Upholstery Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Automotive Upholstery Major Players Market Share For the Period
2018
Automotive Woven Upholstery Market: Percentage Share by
Applications for the Period 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Automotive Upholstery Market Drivers and Restraints
Automotive Fabric Market Opportunities
Innovations in Lightweight Materials to Drive the Automotive
Upholstery Market
Alternatives to Leather Interiors
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Upholstery Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Upholstery Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Carpets (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Carpets (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Carpets (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Dashboards (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Dashboards (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Dashboards (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Roof Liners (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Roof Liners (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Roof Liners (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Seat Covers (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Seat Covers (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Seat Covers (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Sun Visors (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Sun Visors (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Sun Visors (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Trunk Liners (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Trunk Liners (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Trunk Liners (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Automotive Textiles (Material) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Automotive Textiles (Material) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Automotive Textiles (Material) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Leather (Material) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Leather (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Leather (Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Plastics (Material) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Plastics (Material) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Plastics (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Smart Fabrics (Material) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Smart Fabrics (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Smart Fabrics (Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Synthetic Leather (Material) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Synthetic Leather (Material) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Synthetic Leather (Material) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Thermoplastic Polymers (Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Thermoplastic Polymers (Material) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Thermoplastic Polymers (Material) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Upholstery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Automotive Upholstery Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Automotive Upholstery Market in the United States in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 44: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Automotive Upholstery Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Automotive Upholstery Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Automotive Upholstery Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Automotive Upholstery Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Canadian Automotive Upholstery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 50: Automotive Upholstery Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Automotive Upholstery Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Upholstery in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 53: Japanese Automotive Upholstery Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Automotive Upholstery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 56: Automotive Upholstery Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Automotive Upholstery Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Automotive Upholstery in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Automotive Upholstery Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Automotive Upholstery Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive
Upholstery Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 62: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Scenario in
China in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Automotive Upholstery Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Upholstery Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Automotive Upholstery Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 65: Automotive Upholstery Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Automotive Upholstery Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Automotive Upholstery Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: Automotive Upholstery Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Automotive Upholstery Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Automotive Upholstery Demand Potential in Europe in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 71: European Automotive Upholstery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 72: Automotive Upholstery Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
FRANCE
Table 73: Automotive Upholstery Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 74: French Automotive Upholstery Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Automotive Upholstery Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Automotive Upholstery Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 77: French Automotive Upholstery Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: French Automotive Upholstery Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 79: Automotive Upholstery Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: German Automotive Upholstery Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: German Automotive Upholstery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 83: Automotive Upholstery Market in Germany: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: German Automotive Upholstery Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 85: Italian Demand for Automotive Upholstery in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Automotive Upholstery Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Italian Automotive Upholstery Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive
Upholstery Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 89: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Scenario in
Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 90: Italian Automotive Upholstery Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Upholstery in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 92: United Kingdom Automotive Upholstery Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: United Kingdom Automotive Upholstery Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 95: Automotive Upholstery Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 96: United Kingdom Automotive Upholstery Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 97: Spanish Automotive Upholstery Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Automotive Upholstery Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 99: Spanish Automotive Upholstery Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Spanish Automotive Upholstery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 101: Automotive Upholstery Market in Spain: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 102: Spanish Automotive Upholstery Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 103: Russian Automotive Upholstery Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 105: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Automotive Upholstery Market in Russia in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 107: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 108: Russian Automotive Upholstery Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Automotive Upholstery Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 110: Automotive Upholstery Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Europe Automotive Upholstery Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Automotive Upholstery Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Europe Automotive Upholstery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 114: Automotive Upholstery Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Automotive Upholstery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 116: Automotive Upholstery Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Automotive Upholstery Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Automotive Upholstery Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Automotive Upholstery Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Automotive Upholstery Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 121: Automotive Upholstery Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Automotive Upholstery Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Automotive Upholstery Market Share
Shift by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 124: Automotive Upholstery Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Australian Automotive Upholstery Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Australian Automotive Upholstery Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 128: Automotive Upholstery Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: Australian Automotive Upholstery Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 130: Indian Automotive Upholstery Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Automotive Upholstery Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 132: Indian Automotive Upholstery Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Indian Automotive Upholstery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 134: Automotive Upholstery Market in India: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 135: Indian Automotive Upholstery Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 136: Automotive Upholstery Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: South Korean Automotive Upholstery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Automotive Upholstery Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: South Korean Automotive Upholstery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 141: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Automotive Upholstery in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Upholstery Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Upholstery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 146: Automotive Upholstery Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Upholstery Market
Share in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 148: Latin American Automotive Upholstery Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 149: Automotive Upholstery Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Automotive Upholstery Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Automotive Upholstery in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Automotive Upholstery Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Latin American Automotive Upholstery Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Upholstery Market in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 155: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Scenario in
Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 156: Latin American Automotive Upholstery Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 157: Argentinean Automotive Upholstery Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Automotive Upholstery Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Argentinean Automotive Upholstery Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Automotive Upholstery Demand Potential in Argentina
in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 161: Argentinean Automotive Upholstery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 162: Automotive Upholstery Market in Argentina: Breakdown
of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
BRAZIL
Table 163: Automotive Upholstery Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 164: Brazilian Automotive Upholstery Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Brazilian Automotive Upholstery Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 166: Automotive Upholstery Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 167: Brazilian Automotive Upholstery Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 168: Brazilian Automotive Upholstery Market Share Shift
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 169: Automotive Upholstery Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Mexican Automotive Upholstery Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Mexican Automotive Upholstery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 173: Automotive Upholstery Market in Mexico: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 174: Mexican Automotive Upholstery Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Automotive Upholstery Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 177: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Automotive Upholstery Market in Rest of Latin
America in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 179: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 180: Rest of Latin America Automotive Upholstery Market
Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 181: The Middle East Automotive Upholstery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 182: Automotive Upholstery Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: The Middle East Automotive Upholstery Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: The Middle East Automotive Upholstery Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 185: Automotive Upholstery Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 186: The Middle East Automotive Upholstery Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: The Middle East Automotive Upholstery Market in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 188: Automotive Upholstery Market in the Middle East:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period
2009-2017
Table 189: The Middle East Automotive Upholstery Market Shares
in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Upholstery in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 191: Iranian Automotive Upholstery Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Iranian Automotive Upholstery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 194: Automotive Upholstery Demand Patterns in Iran in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 195: Iranian Automotive Upholstery Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 196: Israeli Automotive Upholstery Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 197: Automotive Upholstery Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Israeli Automotive Upholstery Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Automotive Upholstery Demand Potential in Israel in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 200: Israeli Automotive Upholstery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 201: Automotive Upholstery Market in Israel: Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Upholstery in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Automotive Upholstery Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Automotive Upholstery Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Upholstery Market in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 206: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Scenario in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 207: Saudi Arabian Automotive Upholstery Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 208: Automotive Upholstery Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Automotive Upholstery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Automotive Upholstery Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: United Arab Emirates Automotive Upholstery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 213: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 214: Automotive Upholstery Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Automotive Upholstery Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 216: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Rest of Middle East Automotive Upholstery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 218: Automotive Upholstery Market in Rest of Middle East:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 219: Rest of Middle East Automotive Upholstery Market
Share Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 220: African Automotive Upholstery Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 222: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Automotive Upholstery Market in Africa in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 224: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 225: African Automotive Upholstery Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACME MILLS
ADIENT PLC
BORGERS SE & CO. KGAA
FAURECIA SA
GRAMMER AG
GRUPO ANTOLIN-IRAUSA SA
LEAR CORPORATION
MARTUR AUTOMOTIVE SEATING SYSTEMS
SAGE AUTOMOTIVE INTERIORS, INC.
SEIREN
THE HAARTZ CORPORATION
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO OYJ
BASF CORPORATION
CHA TECHNOLOGIES GROUP
CMI ENTERPRISES INC.
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
FIBERTEX NONWOVENS A/S
FREUDENBERG SE
HOLLINGSWORTH & VOSE COMPANY
HYOSUNG CORPORATION
JOHNS MANVILLE CORPORATION
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
KATZKIN LEATHER, INC.
LANTAL TEXTILES AG
OMNOVA SOLUTIONS
RADICI PARTECIPAZIONI SPA
SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON GROUP
SANDLER AG
SPRADLING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
STAHL HOLDINGS BV
TEIJIN LIMITED
TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
VISTEON CORPORATION
WOODBRIDGE FOAM CORPORATION
YANFENG AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR SYSTEMS
ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG
SMS AUTO FABRICS
A1 BOSTON AUTO UPHOLSTERY
AUTOMOBILE TRIMMINGS CO.
BRIGHT AUTO UPHOLSTERY
CHINOOK AUTO UPHOLSTERY
DON’S AUTO UPHOLSTERY
DOUGLASS INTERIOR PRODUCTS,INC.
FABINI’S AUTO TRIM COMPANY
FENICE CARE SYSTEM S.P.A. UNIP.
FIBER TECHNOLOGY AND DESIGN
FOSS PERFORMANCE MATERIALS
GILBREATH UPHOLSTERY SUPPLY
GRUPPO MASTROTTO SPA
INDUSTRIAL CONVERTING, INC.
INSIDE-OUT CUSTOMS
J&J SEAT COVER COMPANY
KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
KASTELIC CANVAS
LEO VINYLS
MOORESTOWN AUTO & BOAT UPHOLSTERY INC.
NC BINDING & EQUIPMENT CORP.
NICKOLSONS AUTO UPHOLSTERY
NORTHWEST SEAT COVERS
PRESTIGE COMPANIES AUTO UPHOLSTERY
R&R SEATS,INC.
RABE AUTO UPHOLSTERY
RICH’S CUSTOM UPHOLSTERY, INC.
SARGENT UPHOLSTERY CO.
SIMI AUTO UPHOLSTERY
SNYDER UPHOLSTERY
TMI PRODUCTS, INC.
TRITEX CORPORATION
WOOLIES (I & C WOOLSTENHOLMES LTD)
WORLD UPHOLSTERY & TRIM
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798010/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: