New York, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Upholstery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798010/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Carpets will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$91.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$77.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Carpets will reach a market size of US$61.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$704.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acme Mills

Adient PLC

Borgers SE & Co. KGaA

Faurecia SA

Grammer AG

Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA

Lear Corporation

Martur Automotive Seating Systems

Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.

Seiren Co., Ltd.

The Haartz Corporation

Toyota Boshoku Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798010/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automotive Upholstery: An Introduction

A Prelude to Automotive Upholstery Market

US to Lead the Automotive Upholstery Market

Key Players of Automotive Upholstery Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Upholstery Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Automotive Upholstery Major Players Market Share For the Period

2018

Automotive Woven Upholstery Market: Percentage Share by

Applications for the Period 2019





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Automotive Upholstery Market Drivers and Restraints

Automotive Fabric Market Opportunities

Innovations in Lightweight Materials to Drive the Automotive

Upholstery Market

Alternatives to Leather Interiors





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Automotive Upholstery Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive Upholstery Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Carpets (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Carpets (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Carpets (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Dashboards (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Dashboards (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Dashboards (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Roof Liners (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Roof Liners (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Roof Liners (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Seat Covers (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Seat Covers (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Seat Covers (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Sun Visors (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Sun Visors (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Sun Visors (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Trunk Liners (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Trunk Liners (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Trunk Liners (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Automotive Textiles (Material) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Automotive Textiles (Material) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Automotive Textiles (Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Leather (Material) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Leather (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Leather (Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Plastics (Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Plastics (Material) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Plastics (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Smart Fabrics (Material) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Smart Fabrics (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Smart Fabrics (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Synthetic Leather (Material) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Synthetic Leather (Material) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Synthetic Leather (Material) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Thermoplastic Polymers (Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Thermoplastic Polymers (Material) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Thermoplastic Polymers (Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Upholstery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States Automotive Upholstery Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Automotive Upholstery Market in the United States in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 44: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Automotive Upholstery Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Automotive Upholstery Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Automotive Upholstery Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Automotive Upholstery Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Canadian Automotive Upholstery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 50: Automotive Upholstery Market in Canada: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Automotive Upholstery Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Upholstery in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 53: Japanese Automotive Upholstery Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Automotive Upholstery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 56: Automotive Upholstery Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Automotive Upholstery Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Demand for Automotive Upholstery in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Automotive Upholstery Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Automotive Upholstery Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive

Upholstery Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 62: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Scenario in

China in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Automotive Upholstery Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Upholstery Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Automotive Upholstery Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 65: Automotive Upholstery Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Automotive Upholstery Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Automotive Upholstery Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 68: Automotive Upholstery Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: European Automotive Upholstery Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Automotive Upholstery Demand Potential in Europe in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 71: European Automotive Upholstery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 72: Automotive Upholstery Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

FRANCE

Table 73: Automotive Upholstery Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 74: French Automotive Upholstery Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: French Automotive Upholstery Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Automotive Upholstery Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 77: French Automotive Upholstery Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: French Automotive Upholstery Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 79: Automotive Upholstery Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: German Automotive Upholstery Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: German Automotive Upholstery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 83: Automotive Upholstery Market in Germany: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: German Automotive Upholstery Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 85: Italian Demand for Automotive Upholstery in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Automotive Upholstery Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Italian Automotive Upholstery Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive

Upholstery Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 89: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Scenario in

Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 90: Italian Automotive Upholstery Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Upholstery in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 92: United Kingdom Automotive Upholstery Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: United Kingdom Automotive Upholstery Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 95: Automotive Upholstery Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 96: United Kingdom Automotive Upholstery Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 97: Spanish Automotive Upholstery Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Automotive Upholstery Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 99: Spanish Automotive Upholstery Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Spanish Automotive Upholstery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 101: Automotive Upholstery Market in Spain: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 102: Spanish Automotive Upholstery Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 103: Russian Automotive Upholstery Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 105: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Automotive Upholstery Market in Russia in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 107: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 108: Russian Automotive Upholstery Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Rest of Europe Automotive Upholstery Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: Automotive Upholstery Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Europe Automotive Upholstery Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Automotive Upholstery Demand Potential in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Europe Automotive Upholstery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 114: Automotive Upholstery Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Automotive Upholstery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 116: Automotive Upholstery Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Automotive Upholstery Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Automotive Upholstery Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Automotive Upholstery Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Automotive Upholstery Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 121: Automotive Upholstery Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:

2018-2025

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Automotive Upholstery Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Asia-Pacific Automotive Upholstery Market Share

Shift by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 124: Automotive Upholstery Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Australian Automotive Upholstery Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Australian Automotive Upholstery Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 128: Automotive Upholstery Market in Australia: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 129: Australian Automotive Upholstery Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 130: Indian Automotive Upholstery Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Automotive Upholstery Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 132: Indian Automotive Upholstery Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Indian Automotive Upholstery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 134: Automotive Upholstery Market in India: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 135: Indian Automotive Upholstery Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 136: Automotive Upholstery Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: South Korean Automotive Upholstery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 138: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Automotive Upholstery Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: South Korean Automotive Upholstery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 141: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Automotive Upholstery in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Upholstery Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Upholstery Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 146: Automotive Upholstery Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Upholstery Market

Share in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 148: Latin American Automotive Upholstery Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 149: Automotive Upholstery Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Automotive Upholstery Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 151: Latin American Demand for Automotive Upholstery in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: Automotive Upholstery Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Latin American Automotive Upholstery Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Upholstery Market in US$ Million by Material:

2018-2025

Table 155: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Scenario in

Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 156: Latin American Automotive Upholstery Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 157: Argentinean Automotive Upholstery Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 158: Automotive Upholstery Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Argentinean Automotive Upholstery Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Automotive Upholstery Demand Potential in Argentina

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 161: Argentinean Automotive Upholstery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 162: Automotive Upholstery Market in Argentina: Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

BRAZIL

Table 163: Automotive Upholstery Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 164: Brazilian Automotive Upholstery Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 165: Brazilian Automotive Upholstery Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 166: Automotive Upholstery Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 167: Brazilian Automotive Upholstery Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Brazilian Automotive Upholstery Market Share Shift

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 169: Automotive Upholstery Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Mexican Automotive Upholstery Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 171: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Mexican Automotive Upholstery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 173: Automotive Upholstery Market in Mexico: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 174: Mexican Automotive Upholstery Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 175: Rest of Latin America Automotive Upholstery Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 177: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Automotive Upholstery Market in Rest of Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 179: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 180: Rest of Latin America Automotive Upholstery Market

Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 181: The Middle East Automotive Upholstery Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 182: Automotive Upholstery Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Automotive Upholstery Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: The Middle East Automotive Upholstery Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 185: Automotive Upholstery Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 186: The Middle East Automotive Upholstery Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: The Middle East Automotive Upholstery Market in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 188: Automotive Upholstery Market in the Middle East:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2009-2017

Table 189: The Middle East Automotive Upholstery Market Shares

in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Upholstery in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 191: Iranian Automotive Upholstery Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Iranian Automotive Upholstery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 194: Automotive Upholstery Demand Patterns in Iran in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 195: Iranian Automotive Upholstery Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 196: Israeli Automotive Upholstery Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 197: Automotive Upholstery Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Israeli Automotive Upholstery Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Automotive Upholstery Demand Potential in Israel in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 200: Israeli Automotive Upholstery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 201: Automotive Upholstery Market in Israel: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Upholstery in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Automotive Upholstery Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Saudi Arabian Automotive Upholstery Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Upholstery Market in US$ Million by Material:

2018-2025

Table 206: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Scenario in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 207: Saudi Arabian Automotive Upholstery Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 208: Automotive Upholstery Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: United Arab Emirates Automotive Upholstery Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 210: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Automotive Upholstery Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: United Arab Emirates Automotive Upholstery Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 213: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 214: Automotive Upholstery Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Rest of Middle East Automotive Upholstery Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 216: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Rest of Middle East Automotive Upholstery Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 218: Automotive Upholstery Market in Rest of Middle East:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 219: Rest of Middle East Automotive Upholstery Market

Share Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 220: African Automotive Upholstery Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 221: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 222: Automotive Upholstery Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Automotive Upholstery Market in Africa in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 224: Automotive Upholstery Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 225: African Automotive Upholstery Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ACME MILLS

ADIENT PLC

BORGERS SE & CO. KGAA

FAURECIA SA

GRAMMER AG

GRUPO ANTOLIN-IRAUSA SA

LEAR CORPORATION

MARTUR AUTOMOTIVE SEATING SYSTEMS

SAGE AUTOMOTIVE INTERIORS, INC.

SEIREN

THE HAARTZ CORPORATION

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO OYJ

BASF CORPORATION

CHA TECHNOLOGIES GROUP

CMI ENTERPRISES INC.

DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.

FIBERTEX NONWOVENS A/S

FREUDENBERG SE

HOLLINGSWORTH & VOSE COMPANY

HYOSUNG CORPORATION

JOHNS MANVILLE CORPORATION

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

KATZKIN LEATHER, INC.

LANTAL TEXTILES AG

OMNOVA SOLUTIONS

RADICI PARTECIPAZIONI SPA

SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON GROUP

SANDLER AG

SPRADLING INTERNATIONAL, INC.

STAHL HOLDINGS BV

TEIJIN LIMITED

TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.

VISTEON CORPORATION

WOODBRIDGE FOAM CORPORATION

YANFENG AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR SYSTEMS

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

SMS AUTO FABRICS

A1 BOSTON AUTO UPHOLSTERY

AUTOMOBILE TRIMMINGS CO.

BRIGHT AUTO UPHOLSTERY

CHINOOK AUTO UPHOLSTERY

DON’S AUTO UPHOLSTERY

DOUGLASS INTERIOR PRODUCTS,INC.

FABINI’S AUTO TRIM COMPANY

FENICE CARE SYSTEM S.P.A. UNIP.

FIBER TECHNOLOGY AND DESIGN

FOSS PERFORMANCE MATERIALS

GILBREATH UPHOLSTERY SUPPLY

GRUPPO MASTROTTO SPA

INDUSTRIAL CONVERTING, INC.

INSIDE-OUT CUSTOMS

J&J SEAT COVER COMPANY

KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

KASTELIC CANVAS

LEO VINYLS

MOORESTOWN AUTO & BOAT UPHOLSTERY INC.

NC BINDING & EQUIPMENT CORP.

NICKOLSONS AUTO UPHOLSTERY

NORTHWEST SEAT COVERS

PRESTIGE COMPANIES AUTO UPHOLSTERY

R&R SEATS,INC.

RABE AUTO UPHOLSTERY

RICH’S CUSTOM UPHOLSTERY, INC.

SARGENT UPHOLSTERY CO.

SIMI AUTO UPHOLSTERY

SNYDER UPHOLSTERY

TMI PRODUCTS, INC.

TRITEX CORPORATION

WOOLIES (I & C WOOLSTENHOLMES LTD)

WORLD UPHOLSTERY & TRIM

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798010/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001