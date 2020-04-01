Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Motorcycle - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Connected Motorcycle market accounted for $26.63 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $822.98 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 46.4% during the forecast period.
Factors such as consumer shift towards premium motorcycles, and increasing focus on superior performance and real-time diagnostics are driving the growth of the market. However, lack of Iot-enabled infrastructure is restraining market growth.
Based on service, vehicle management & telematics is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to the wide usage of low-cost Bluetooth modules in automotive and need for easy access to electric motorcycle battery status and timely diagnosis of high-performance engines. By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increasing developments by Japanese OEMs such as Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kawasaki would drive the connected motorcycle market in the region.
Some of the key players in Global Connected Motorcycle market include Vodafone, Aeris, Iav, Panasonic Corporation, Autotalks LTD, Continental AG, DXC Technology, Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity, BMW Group, Kpit, Starcom Systems LTD, Facomsa, Zero Motorcycles, Kawasaki, Piaggio Group, Embien Technologies, and Triumph Motorcycles.
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Service
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Safety
5.2.1 Overtake Warning
5.2.2 Left Turn Assist
5.2.3 Emergency Electronic Brake Light
5.2.4 Motorcycle Approach Warning/Indication
5.3 Driver Assistance
5.3.1 In-Vehicle Signage
5.3.2 Traffic Jam Warning
5.3.3 Lane Change Warning
5.3.4 Traffic Light Violation Warning
5.3.5 Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory (GLOSA)
5.4 Infotainment
5.4.1 Calls and Messages
5.4.2 Music Controls
5.2.3 Turn-By-Turn Navigation
5.5 Vehicle Management & Telematics
5.5.1 Diagnostics
5.5.2 Battery Status
5.5.3 Stolen Vehicle Tracking
5.6 Insurance
6 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Propulsion Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Electric Engine
6.3 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
7 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Ride Sharing Data
7.3 Charging
7.4 Navigation
8 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Communication Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)
8.3 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)
9 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Calling Service
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Breakdown Call (bCall)
9.3 Emergency Call (eCall)
9.4 Information Call (iCall)
10 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Hardware
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Tethered
10.3 Embedded
11 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Network Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)
11.3 Cellular V2X
12 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By End User
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Commercial
12.3 Private
13 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 Italy
13.3.4 France
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.6 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.4.1 Japan
13.4.2 China
13.4.3 India
13.4.4 Australia
13.4.5 New Zealand
13.4.6 South Korea
13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.5.1 Argentina
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.3 Chile
13.5.4 Rest of South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
13.6.1 Saudi Arabia
13.6.2 UAE
13.6.3 Qatar
13.6.4 South Africa
13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
14 Key Developments
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launch
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiling
15.1 Vodafone
15.2 Aeris
15.3 IAV
15.4 Panasonic Corporation
15.5 Autotalks Ltd.
15.6 Continental AG
15.7 DXC Technology
15.8 Robert Bosch GmbH
15.9 TE Connectivity
15.10 BMW Group
15.11 KPIT
15.12 Starcom Systems Ltd.
15.13 Facomsa
15.14 Zero Motorcycles
15.15 Kawasaki
15.16 Piaggio Group
15.17 Embien Technologies
15.18 Triumph Motorcycles
