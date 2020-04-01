Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Motorcycle - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Connected Motorcycle market accounted for $26.63 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $822.98 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 46.4% during the forecast period.



Factors such as consumer shift towards premium motorcycles, and increasing focus on superior performance and real-time diagnostics are driving the growth of the market. However, lack of Iot-enabled infrastructure is restraining market growth.



Based on service, vehicle management & telematics is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to the wide usage of low-cost Bluetooth modules in automotive and need for easy access to electric motorcycle battery status and timely diagnosis of high-performance engines. By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increasing developments by Japanese OEMs such as Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kawasaki would drive the connected motorcycle market in the region.



Some of the key players in Global Connected Motorcycle market include Vodafone, Aeris, Iav, Panasonic Corporation, Autotalks LTD, Continental AG, DXC Technology, Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity, BMW Group, Kpit, Starcom Systems LTD, Facomsa, Zero Motorcycles, Kawasaki, Piaggio Group, Embien Technologies, and Triumph Motorcycles.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Service

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Safety

5.2.1 Overtake Warning

5.2.2 Left Turn Assist

5.2.3 Emergency Electronic Brake Light

5.2.4 Motorcycle Approach Warning/Indication

5.3 Driver Assistance

5.3.1 In-Vehicle Signage

5.3.2 Traffic Jam Warning

5.3.3 Lane Change Warning

5.3.4 Traffic Light Violation Warning

5.3.5 Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory (GLOSA)

5.4 Infotainment

5.4.1 Calls and Messages

5.4.2 Music Controls

5.2.3 Turn-By-Turn Navigation

5.5 Vehicle Management & Telematics

5.5.1 Diagnostics

5.5.2 Battery Status

5.5.3 Stolen Vehicle Tracking

5.6 Insurance



6 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Propulsion Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electric Engine

6.3 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)



7 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ride Sharing Data

7.3 Charging

7.4 Navigation



8 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Communication Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

8.3 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)



9 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Calling Service

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Breakdown Call (bCall)

9.3 Emergency Call (eCall)

9.4 Information Call (iCall)



10 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Hardware

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Tethered

10.3 Embedded



11 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Network Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

11.3 Cellular V2X



12 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By End User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Commercial

12.3 Private



13 Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 UK

13.3.3 Italy

13.3.4 France

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.6 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 Japan

13.4.2 China

13.4.3 India

13.4.4 Australia

13.4.5 New Zealand

13.4.6 South Korea

13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.5 South America

13.5.1 Argentina

13.5.2 Brazil

13.5.3 Chile

13.5.4 Rest of South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa

13.6.1 Saudi Arabia

13.6.2 UAE

13.6.3 Qatar

13.6.4 South Africa

13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launch

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies



15 Company Profiling

15.1 Vodafone

15.2 Aeris

15.3 IAV

15.4 Panasonic Corporation

15.5 Autotalks Ltd.

15.6 Continental AG

15.7 DXC Technology

15.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

15.9 TE Connectivity

15.10 BMW Group

15.11 KPIT

15.12 Starcom Systems Ltd.

15.13 Facomsa

15.14 Zero Motorcycles

15.15 Kawasaki

15.16 Piaggio Group

15.17 Embien Technologies

15.18 Triumph Motorcycles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utcb6c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900