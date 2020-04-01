Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Polyethylene Market, By Type, By Application (Blow Moulding, Pipe Extrusion, Film Extrusion, Rotational Moulding, Injection Moulding) By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australian Polyethylene Market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2018 and is forecast to reach $3.8 billion by 2024.



Australia is the world's driest inhabited country. In order to meet the water scarcity problems rainwater harvesting is quite prevalent in the country. This rainwater is stored in large tanks & containers which are made from polyethylene. This serves as a major driving factor for the polyethylene market in Australia. Additionally, increase in manufacturing of pipes & fittings to prevent water loss in agricultural area would further steer market growth in the coming years.



The Australian Polyethylene Market is segmented based on type, application, region and company. Based on type, the market can be segmented into High Density Polyethylene (HDPE); Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE); Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE). The HDPE segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period owing to their widespread use in packaging, consumer goods, fibers & textiles packaging, pipes & fittings, among others.



Based on region, the market can be fragmented into New South Wales; Victoria; Tasmania; Western Australia; Queensland; & Southern Australia. Victoria dominates the market followed by New South Wales. This can be accredited to the presence of a large number of plastic manufacturers in these regions.



Major players operating in the Australian Polyethylene Market are Qenos Pty Ltd, Chevron Phillips Chemical Pty Ltd., Thai Polyethylene Co., Ltd, PTT Global Chemical Plc, ExxonMobil Australia Pty Ltd, LyondellBasell Australia Pty Ltd, Eni Australia Ltd, and PRPC Polymers (Petronas Chemical Group).



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Australian Polyethylene Market.

To classify and forecast the Australian Polyethylene Market based on type, region, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Australian Polyethylene Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Australian Polyethylene Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Australian Polyethylene Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Australian Polyethylene Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Australia Polyethylene Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (High Density Polyethylene [HDPE]; Low Density Polyethylene [LDPE]; Linear low-density polyethylene [LLDPE])

5.2.2. By Application (Film Extrusion; Rotational Moulding; Blow Moulding; Pipe Extrusion; Injection Moulding)

5.2.3. By Region (New South Wales; Victoria; Tasmania; Western Australia; Queensland; & Southern Australia)

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Australia HDPE Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Process Application (Blow Moulding, Pipe Extrusion, Injection Moulding, Rotational Moulding, Film Extrusion)



7. Australia LDPE Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Process Application (Film Extrusion, Extrusion Coating, Others (Blow Moulding, Injection Moulding, Rotational Moulding))



8. Australia LLDPE Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Process Application (Multilayer Film, Film Extrusion, Others (Blow Moulding, Injection Moulding, Extrusion Coating, Rotation Moulding))



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. Australia Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Qenos Pty. Ltd.

13.2.2. Chevron Phillips Chemical Pty. Ltd.

13.2.3. Thai Polyethylene Co. Ltd.

13.2.4. PTT Global Chemical PLC

13.2.5. ExxonMobil Australia Pty. Ltd.

13.2.6. LyondellBasell Australia Pty. Ltd.

13.2.7. Eni Australia Ltd.

13.2.8. PRPC Polymers (Petronas Chemical Group)

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thkl7t

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900