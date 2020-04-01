Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Scanners - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D Scanners market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.4%.

Laser, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Laser will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$244.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$156.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Laser will reach a market size of US$268.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$252.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • 3D Systems Corporation
  • Arctec 3D
  • Carl-Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC
  • Creaform, Inc.
  • FARO Technologies, Inc.
  • GOM GmbH
  • Hexagon AB
  • Maptek Pty Ltd.
  • NextEngine Inc.
  • Nikon Metrology N.V.
  • Optical Gaging Products
  • Perceptron Inc.
  • Topcon Corporation
  • Trimble, Inc.

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • 3D Scanning
  • Types of 3D Scanners
  • 3D Scanners by Range
  • End-Use Applications of 3D Scanners
  • 3D Scanner: A Technology to Collect Data about Real-World Objects or Environment for Creating Digital 3D Models
  • 3D Scanners: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Growing Use of 3D Scanning Technology for Expanding Range of Applications Bodes Well for 3D Scanners Market
  • Fixed CMM-based 3D Scanners: Major Product Segment
  • Automotive Sector: Major Application Market for 3D Scanners
  • Select Applications Areas of 3D Scanners in Key Industries
  • While Developed Regions Represent Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
  • Economic Scenario and Its Impact on 3D Scanners Market
  • Competitive Landscape

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • With 3D Printing Market Recording Robust Gains, Tremendous Growth Potential in Store for 3D Scanners Market
  • 3D Scanning Technology Gains Prominence for Inspection & Quality Control Applications in Varied Sectors
  • 3D Scanners Emerge as a Transformative Technology for Reverse Engineering
  • Software, New Applications and Advent of Metal & Ceramic 3D Printers: Among the Key Trends to Influence 3D Scanners Market
  • 3D Scanners, the Next Big Leap in Manufacturing as Companies Prepare for an Era of Rapid Innovation & Zero Error Production
  • 3D Scanners in Forensics: A Big Step Forward in Bringing Criminals to Justice
  • 3D Scanners in Supply Chain: Playing a Vital Role in Improving Speed, Accuracy and Productivity
  • A Glance at Select End-Use Sectors
  • Healthcare Industry
  • 3D Scanners in Medicine: Tremendous Growth Potential
  • 3D Scanning Reduces Medical Costs and Saves Time
  • 3D Body Scanning: Capturing Human Body Details
  • A Review of Popular 3D Body Scanners
  • Growing Prominence of 3D Technology in Medical Applications
  • MRI 3D Imaging Market Poised for Growth
  • 3D Ultrasound Market on Strong Growth Path
  • Aerospace and Defense Industry
  • 3D Laser Scanner Finds Use in Aerospace Investment Castings
  • High Growth Opportunities in Aerospace & Defense Sector
  • Automobile Industry
  • Architecture and Construction Industry
  • Rising Importance of 3D Scanners in Protecting and Preserving World's Cultural and Historical Heritages
  • Art Market Turns to 3D Scanning Technology to Prevent Forgeries and Improve Marketplace Transparency
  • 3D Laser Scanning Supports Europe's Cultural Heritage
  • 3D Scanners: Improving Efficiency of Power Generation Industry
  • Detecting Pipe Problems with 3D Scanners in Nuclear Power Plants
  • Education Sector Transforms with Growing Use of 3D Scanning Technology
  • Technology Advancements in 3D Scanning Space Boost Market Growth
  • Fraunhofer IGD Unveils 3D Scanning System for Real-Time Autonomous Scanning of Objects
  • New Zealand Scientists Develop MARS Spectral X-Ray Scanner for Scanning Humans
  • Lantos Technologies Unveils 3D Ear Scanning System
  • 3D Scanning Tech Helps Create Safer Football Helmets
  • Select Popular 3D Scanners: A Review
  • An Overview of Select Low-Cost 3D Scanners
  • A Glance at Select Popular Portable 3D Scanners
  • Popular 3D Scanner Apps for Android and iOS
  • Copyright Infringement: A Potential Issue Facing 3D Scanning Market
  • Intelligence Property Issues

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 65)

