The 3D Scanners market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.4%.



Laser, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Laser will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$244.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$156.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Laser will reach a market size of US$268.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$252.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



3D Scanning

Types of 3D Scanners

3D Scanners by Range

End-Use Applications of 3D Scanners

3D Scanner: A Technology to Collect Data about Real-World Objects or Environment for Creating Digital 3D Models

3D Scanners: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Growing Use of 3D Scanning Technology for Expanding Range of Applications Bodes Well for 3D Scanners Market

Fixed CMM-based 3D Scanners: Major Product Segment

Automotive Sector: Major Application Market for 3D Scanners

Select Applications Areas of 3D Scanners in Key Industries

While Developed Regions Represent Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

Economic Scenario and Its Impact on 3D Scanners Market

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



With 3D Printing Market Recording Robust Gains, Tremendous Growth Potential in Store for 3D Scanners Market

3D Scanning Technology Gains Prominence for Inspection & Quality Control Applications in Varied Sectors

3D Scanners Emerge as a Transformative Technology for Reverse Engineering

Software, New Applications and Advent of Metal & Ceramic 3D Printers: Among the Key Trends to Influence 3D Scanners Market

3D Scanners, the Next Big Leap in Manufacturing as Companies Prepare for an Era of Rapid Innovation & Zero Error Production

3D Scanners in Forensics: A Big Step Forward in Bringing Criminals to Justice

3D Scanners in Supply Chain: Playing a Vital Role in Improving Speed, Accuracy and Productivity

A Glance at Select End-Use Sectors

Healthcare Industry

3D Scanners in Medicine: Tremendous Growth Potential

3D Scanning Reduces Medical Costs and Saves Time

3D Body Scanning: Capturing Human Body Details

A Review of Popular 3D Body Scanners

Growing Prominence of 3D Technology in Medical Applications

MRI 3D Imaging Market Poised for Growth

3D Ultrasound Market on Strong Growth Path

Aerospace and Defense Industry

3D Laser Scanner Finds Use in Aerospace Investment Castings

High Growth Opportunities in Aerospace & Defense Sector

Automobile Industry

Architecture and Construction Industry

Rising Importance of 3D Scanners in Protecting and Preserving World's Cultural and Historical Heritages

Art Market Turns to 3D Scanning Technology to Prevent Forgeries and Improve Marketplace Transparency

3D Laser Scanning Supports Europe's Cultural Heritage

3D Scanners: Improving Efficiency of Power Generation Industry

Detecting Pipe Problems with 3D Scanners in Nuclear Power Plants

Education Sector Transforms with Growing Use of 3D Scanning Technology

Technology Advancements in 3D Scanning Space Boost Market Growth

Fraunhofer IGD Unveils 3D Scanning System for Real-Time Autonomous Scanning of Objects

New Zealand Scientists Develop MARS Spectral X-Ray Scanner for Scanning Humans

Lantos Technologies Unveils 3D Ear Scanning System

3D Scanning Tech Helps Create Safer Football Helmets

Select Popular 3D Scanners: A Review

An Overview of Select Low-Cost 3D Scanners

A Glance at Select Popular Portable 3D Scanners

Popular 3D Scanner Apps for Android and iOS

Copyright Infringement: A Potential Issue Facing 3D Scanning Market

Intelligence Property Issues



Total Companies Profiled : 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 65)

