Nordecon AS and the Centre for Defence Investment of Estonia entered into contract for the design and construction works of the barracks for 150 active servicemen in the Defence Forces base in Tapa. The value of the contract is 2.7 million euros plus value added tax. The construction is set to begin in April this year and will be completed in the beginning of 2021.

