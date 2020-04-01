The Annual General Meeting of StrongPoint ASA will be held on a digital platform at 09.00 hrs CET on 29 April 2020.

The current situation with the COVID-19-virus requires that we make some changes to the planned and normal format of our Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Board of Directors would like to conduct the 2020 Annual General Meeting in a way that both safeguards the rights of the shareholders and same time protects shareholders and employees from unnecessary COVID-19-risks. The Norwegian Government approved March 28, 2020 new alternative regulations for the practical organisation of the annual meeting, and StrongPoint has decided to make use of these alternatives for the upcoming AGM on April 29th.

The Board of Directors has decided that the Annual General Meeting for StrongPoint ASA will only be held on a digital platform (webcast). Votes, or a proxy, needs to be submitted to the company in advance to be registered.

The Notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed and can be found on the company’s website, together with associated documents.

For additional information, please contact:

Hilde Horn Gilen

CFO, StrongPoint ASA

Phone +47 920 60 158

About StrongPoint | www.strongpoint.com

StrongPoint is driving productivity for European retailers by providing innovative, integrated technology solutions for multi-channel retailing based on long-standing relationships with customers and partners. StrongPoint is also a leader in IBNS solutions for Cash-In-Transit (Cash Security), and Labels for customers in Norway and Sweden. StrongPoint offers best-in-class service and consultancy expertise through its team of 530 employees in Norway, Sweden, the Baltics, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain and Russia. StrongPoint is headquartered in Rælingen, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: STRONG).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment