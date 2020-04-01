Villers-lès-Nancy, 27 March 2020 - 6:30 p.m. (CET)
|€m
|Dec. 2019
|Dec. 2018
|Change
|Revenue
|158.57
|148.48
|+6.79%
|Operating Profit
|40.85
|38.89
|+5.05%
|Net Profit
|30.36
|27.04
|+12.29%
|Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent
|28.40
|25.43
|+11.68%
|Basic earnings per share (in €)
|1.89
|1.70
|+11.26%
In application of emergency measures adopted of the French government (Ordinance N° 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, adapting the rules for meetings and deliberations of assemblies and governing bodies of legal persons and entities without legal personality under private law as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic), PHARMAGEST’s Board of Directors’ meeting was duly held on 27 March 2020 by videoconferencing under the chairmanship of Thierry CHAPUSOT and attended by the Statutory Auditors.
The Board examined and approved the accounts for the 2019 financial year. The audit procedures for the consolidated accounts have been performed. The auditors' report will be issued after the management report has been reviewed and the finalisation of procedures required for filing the annual financial report.
Ø Consolidated financial highlights
Pharmagest Group reported annual revenue of €158.57 million, up 6.79% from 31 December 2018. On a pro forma basis (i.e. like-for-like excluding the disposals of CPI and INTECUM in H1 2019 and the acquisitions of SVEMU, ICT and I-MEDS in H2 2019), revenue would have grown 5.64%.
Operating Profit of €40.85 million (which includes restructuring costs for companies acquired in 2019 of €700,000) rose 5.05% from one year earlier.
Net Profit rose 12.29% to €30.36 million, up from €27.04 million in 2018.
Basic earnings per share increased 11.26% to €1.89 (€1.70 in 2018).
PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE will propose a gross dividend per share of €0.90 to the Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2020.
Gross cash amounted to €97.66 million at 31 December 2019 (including available-for-sale securities and other investments), up 3.4%. When compared however to the 29.9% increase in 2018, the change in cash in 2019 must be analysed notably in relation to the operating and financial investments in the period (€33.1 million).
Shareholders' equity stood at €131.91 million at 31 December 2019 compared to €117.05 million at the end of 2018.
2020 outlook
Exceptional circumstances linked to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
In the face of the current health crisis linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pharmagest Group has been focused on safeguarding the health and safety of its employees. Within the framework of its prevention and business continuity plan deployed by Management, procedures are being continually adapted and strengthened in line with instructions issued by public authorities and governmental bodies.
Within the framework of its IT service continuity plan, since the beginning of March, Pharmagest Group has been preparing for the COVID-19 PHASE 3 confinement plan by strengthening its IT measures, and notably deploying secure remote access capabilities and implementing solutions for virtual meetings. Today, 86% of its employees are active, either on-site, through teleworking or in the field (today, nearly 10% of its technicians and instructors are mobilized daily in providing assistance to pharmacists).
At this stage of the pandemic, it is difficult to evaluate the consequences on the Group’s revenue and profitability. The nature of the Pharmagest Group’s business model, based on recurrent revenue streams (66%) and gross sales (68%), its excellent balance sheet combined a diverse portfolio of health-related activities, represent major strengths which should limit the impact of this health crisis on the growth of its sales and margins.
Pharmagest Group will keep the market informed of any significant developments of this health crisis impacting its activity.
Acquisition of PANDALAB
Pharmagest Group today announced the completion of its acquisition of a majority stake through its Health and Social Care Facilities Solutions Division managed by its subsidiary MALTA INFORMATIQUE, in the start-up PANDALAB specialised in secure and instant messaging solutions for healthcare professionals.
This acquisition will strengthen Pharmagest Group’s offering of solutions by ensuring improved coordination across the patient pathways.
Designed to facilitate dialogue and the exchange of information and documents among healthcare team members across private practice office-based and hospital environments, PANDALAB was created in 2016 and today is recognized as an indispensable tool in the service of the digital transformation of healthcare professionals.
PANDALAB currently services a community of more than 5,000 healthcare professional users in more than five regions of France.
In March 2020, it crossed the milestone of 100,000 messages per month.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, PANDALAB has registered very strong growth in the number of accounts created and messages sent.
In light of Pharmagest Group’s function as a secure health messaging system operator (MSSanté) since 2017, significant synergies are expected within its Social Care Facilities Solutions Division – ALFs, hospital at home programs, home-based nursing programmes, senior service centres (CLIC), multi-professional and paramedical healthcare providers, territorial health professional communities and hospitals – but also other companies (in particular for pharmacy solutions and e-Health).
A specific announcement will be issued by MALTA INFORMATIQUE on this acquisition in the coming days.
