The U.S. hematologic malignancies market analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.60% during the forecast period, 2019-2025. The U.S. hematologic malignancies market generated $723.9 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The U.S. hematologic malignancies market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market, such as rising incidence of hematologic malignancies, favorable reimbursement scenario, and increase in funding in the hematologic malignancies market. However, there are factors hindering the growth of the market, such as lack of training professionals, high pricing pressure, and issue pertaining to the analytic validity of genetic testing.



“In an era of precision and increasingly personalized therapy, the healthcare industry demands cost-effective options that can robustly identify biomarkers to help select cancer patients most likely to benefit from the emerging class of immuno-oncology drug.”



The U.S. hematologic malignancies market (on the basis of product type) is segmented into kits and services.



The U.S. hematologic malignancies market (on the basis of technology) is segmented into polymerase chain reaction, next-generation sequencing, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, immunohistochemistry, flow-cytometry, and other technologies.



The U.S. hematologic malignancies market (on the basis of disease) is segmented into leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and myelodysplastic syndromes.



The U.S. hematologic malignancies market (on the basis of end user) is segmented into specialty clinics and hospitals, research institutions, reference laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users.



The key manufacturers that have been contributing significantly to the U.S. hematologic malignancies market includes Abbott Laboratories, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Cancer Genetics Inc., QIAGEN N.V., ICON plc, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Invitae Corporation, Opkp Health, Laboratory Corporation of American Holdings, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., ASURAGEN, INC., ArcherDX, Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, ARUP Laboratories, and Invivoscribe, Inc, among others.



• U.S.

