This report provides an overview of the ground protection rental market in North America (United States and Canada). The report captures the growth drivers, restraints, market trends, market share by revenue, and the competitive supplier landscape.
For purposes of this research, segments include construction site access, flooring & walkways, and turf protection. End user industries include energy, oil & gas, pipeline, construction, events, and others.
The North American Ground Protection Rental Market is mature and competitive with both regional and national market participants trying to get a strong foothold in the market. The market is projected to experience moderate growth during the next seven years driven by pipeline construction projects, transmission and distribution line expansion, and environmental regulations to guard against soil damage and ecosystem protection.
This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American Ground Protection Rental Market, along with competitive analysis for the base year of 2019.
This study captures the following information on the North American ground protection rental market:
Key Topics Covered:
I. Research Scope
II. Methodology
III. Market Definitions and Segmentation
IV. COVID-19 Pandemic
V. Executive Summary
VI. Market Drivers
a) Pipeline Construction Projects
b) Construction Spending
c) Expanding Utility Infrastructure
d) Environmental Regulations
e) Demand from Events
VII. Market Restraints
a) Economic Downturn
b) Lower Oil & Gas Prices
c) High Competition
d) Permanent Infrastructure
e) Lack of Qualified Labor
VIII. Industry Challenges
IX. Competitive Factors
X. Market Trends
XI. North American Market Analysis
a) Market Overview
b) Revenues Forecast
c) United States
d) Canada
e) Revenue by Segment
f) Market Participants
g) Market Share by Revenues
h) Quotes from the Industry
XII. Companies Profiles
a) Yak Access LLC
b) Sterling Lumber Company
c) New Park Resources
d) Quality Mat Company
e) EPS America
Companies Mentioned
