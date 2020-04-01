DUBLIN, Ireland, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remote banking, finance, working and learning through electronic devices creates a widespread and urgent need for security, and pandemics and other crises create additional risks. For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) recently issued a warning regarding cybercriminals impersonating the WHO in an attempt to steal money or sensitive information.

Personal Identity Management, VPN, VOIPs, firewalls, Unified Endpoint Management and other online security measures will be vital in the months ahead.

ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Cybersecurity and related topics such as Virtual Private Networks and Firewalls.

Some of the latest available research in these sectors includes:

Cybersecurity is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic

