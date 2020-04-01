Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PharmSource: Contract Manufacturing of Novel In-Licensed Drugs - 2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This expert trend report explores in-licensing trends among FDA New Molecule Entity (NME) approvals 2014-2018, and analyzes how licensing patterns affect the propensity to outsource finished dose manufacture. This report is critical for establishing an understanding of the ways bio/pharmaceutical companies source their drugs, and the factors that make them more likely to engage a contract manufacturing organization (CMO).



This report would be of interest to:



CMO executives who must have a deep understanding of the NME approvals landscape to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies evaluating potential licensing deals as a licensor or licensee.

Investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 List of Tables



3 List of Figures



4 Executive Summary



5 Introduction



6 Licensing of New Molecular Entities Approved 2014-2018



7 Timing of Licensing Deals

7.1 Chronology of Licensing and Outsourcing



8 Outsourcing Propensity by Source of NME

8.1 Product Source and Outsourcing Propensity by Market Cap



9 Trends by Molecule Type

9.1 In-Licensing by Molecule Type

9.1.1 Spotlight On: Cell and Gene Therapies

9.2 Dose Manufacture by Molecule Type



10 Company Analysis



11 What It Means



12 Notes on Methodology



13 Appendix



List of Tables



Table 1: Breakdown of Approvals 2014-2018 by Company Market Cap Band



List of Figures



Figure 1: Source of NMEs Approved 2014-2018

Figure 2: Source of NMEs Approved 2014-2018, by Year

Figure 3: Status of Approved In-Licensed NMEs at Time of Licensing Deal, 2014-2018

Figure 4: Status of Approved In-Licensed NMEs at Time of Licensing Deal, 2014-2018, by Year

Figure 5: Chronology of Licensing and Outsourcing for NMEs Approved 2014-2018

Figure 6: Source of Dose-Outsourced NMEs (Approved 2014-2018)

Figure 7: Dose Form Manufacture by Source of NMEs Approved 2014-2018

Figure 8: Dose Outsourcing of NMEs (Approved 2014-2018) by Company Market Cap and NME Source

Figure 9: NME Source by Molecule Type

Figure 10: Dose Manufacture of In-licensed NMEs Approved 2014-2018, by Molecule Type

Figure 11: Top 9 Companies by NME Approvals 2014-2018, by NME Source





Companies Mentioned



Amgen Inc

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca Plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cabaret Biotech

ClearView Healthcare Partners

CSL

Cytovant Sciences

Eli Lilly and Co

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Legend Biotech

