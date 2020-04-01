Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PharmSource: Contract Manufacturing of Novel In-Licensed Drugs - 2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This expert trend report explores in-licensing trends among FDA New Molecule Entity (NME) approvals 2014-2018, and analyzes how licensing patterns affect the propensity to outsource finished dose manufacture. This report is critical for establishing an understanding of the ways bio/pharmaceutical companies source their drugs, and the factors that make them more likely to engage a contract manufacturing organization (CMO).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2 List of Tables
3 List of Figures
4 Executive Summary
5 Introduction
6 Licensing of New Molecular Entities Approved 2014-2018
7 Timing of Licensing Deals
7.1 Chronology of Licensing and Outsourcing
8 Outsourcing Propensity by Source of NME
8.1 Product Source and Outsourcing Propensity by Market Cap
9 Trends by Molecule Type
9.1 In-Licensing by Molecule Type
9.1.1 Spotlight On: Cell and Gene Therapies
9.2 Dose Manufacture by Molecule Type
10 Company Analysis
11 What It Means
12 Notes on Methodology
13 Appendix
List of Tables
Table 1: Breakdown of Approvals 2014-2018 by Company Market Cap Band
List of Figures
Figure 1: Source of NMEs Approved 2014-2018
Figure 2: Source of NMEs Approved 2014-2018, by Year
Figure 3: Status of Approved In-Licensed NMEs at Time of Licensing Deal, 2014-2018
Figure 4: Status of Approved In-Licensed NMEs at Time of Licensing Deal, 2014-2018, by Year
Figure 5: Chronology of Licensing and Outsourcing for NMEs Approved 2014-2018
Figure 6: Source of Dose-Outsourced NMEs (Approved 2014-2018)
Figure 7: Dose Form Manufacture by Source of NMEs Approved 2014-2018
Figure 8: Dose Outsourcing of NMEs (Approved 2014-2018) by Company Market Cap and NME Source
Figure 9: NME Source by Molecule Type
Figure 10: Dose Manufacture of In-licensed NMEs Approved 2014-2018, by Molecule Type
Figure 11: Top 9 Companies by NME Approvals 2014-2018, by NME Source
Companies Mentioned
