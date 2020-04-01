DUBLIN, Ireland, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need for countries to be able to respond quickly to emerging biological threats. The Biodefense sector will continue to play an important role in helping to control and contain the spread of the virus. Biological agents like pathogens and treatments can be used for good or harm, so security measures are critical for laboratories, medical facilities, and industries, expanding the need for bio-safety intelligence, bio-manufacturing, and crisis management.

ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Biodefense and related topics such as Biological Safety and Pandemics.

Some of the latest research in this area includes:

Biodefense is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic

