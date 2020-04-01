DUBLIN, Ireland, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facial Recognition companies, like Dermalog in Germany and Telpo in China, are pitching facial recognition software as a sanitary, contactless alternative to fingerprint scanners. Companies are also adapting their facial recognition software to work when people are wearing masks which means they can be used without increasing the risk of exposure to the virus.

