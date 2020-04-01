Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eSports Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As per the World Economic Forum, eSports viewers spent 17.9 million hours watching their gaming heroes on channels such as YouTube's gaming channel or on Twitch in the first quarter of 2018. The eSports market is still in its initial stage, and with the growing viewership, it is expected that it will offer strong potential to capitalize on the market in the future.

The majority of the audience and the players of eSports are the Millenials. Thus, the publishers of the eSports are targetting these customer base by personalizing the gameplay experience and offering the game on different platforms such as console, PC, and mobile. For instance, As of April 2018, the Fortnite game generated USD 296 million of revenue across platforms, which was more annual revenue than any major console or PC game by that time. Thus, with the new gamers in the ecosystem, it is expected to attract more eSports audiences, which will generate more revenue over time.

Moreover, to make the entire sports organized, organizations are emerging for governance. For instance, associations such as the World esports Association (WESA), Esports Integrity Coalition are working with esports stakeholders to protect the integrity of competition, and investigate all forms of cheating, including match manipulation. Hence, this would have a positive outlook on the market and expected to complement the growth of the market.

The eSports market is at its initial stage, and thus, the market is a little competitive in nature. Although seeing the popularity of the eSports leagues, companies are entering into the market to gain competitive advantage and expand their geographical presence. Organizing new sports leagues, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are the strategies followed by these companies to increase their visibility across different geographic locations. Some of the significant players are Modern Times Group, Activision Blizzard, Inc and Riot Games, Inc. (Tencent Holdings Ltd) amongst others.



Modern Times Group

Activision Blizzard, Inc

Electronic Arts Inc

Riot Games, Inc. ( Tencent Holdings Ltd)

Epic Games, Inc.

Gfinity, PLC

Faceit

Capcom Co., Ltd.

Valve Corporation

