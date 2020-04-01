New York, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Diagnostics Market: Focus on Type of Diagnosis, End User, Region, Patent Scenario and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878937/?utm_source=GNW

• What are the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global virtual diagnostics market?

• What are the expected regional and global scenarios of the virtual diagnostics market, and the growth potential of each country in various regions?

• What are the key development strategies being implemented by the key players in this market?

• What are the key regulations governing the manufacturing and commercialization of various products in the global virtual diagnostics market?

• What is the expected growth of the virtual diagnostics market in the forecast period 2019-2030?

• What are the leading companies dominating the global virtual diagnostics market?

• How are the key players of the virtual diagnostics market expected to grow in the forecast period?

• What was the market value of the leading segments of the global virtual diagnostics market in 2018?

• How is each segment of the global virtual diagnostics market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the estimated revenue generation by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

• Which region is expected to contribute the highest sales in the global virtual diagnostics market during the forecast period?



Global Virtual Diagnostics Market Forecast, 2019-2030



The global virtual diagnostics market industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.52% during the forecast period, 2019-2030. The global virtual diagnostics market generated $425.6 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The market growth in the global virtual diagnostics market can primarily be attributed to the factors such as increasing rising awareness for early disease diagnosis and increasing demand for accessible and affordable diagnostics.However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth.



These challenges include low accuracy within virtual diagnosis and increasing privacy concerns among the people worldwide.



Expert Quote



“The technological breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies along with high adoption rate of smartphones within various regions of the world have paved a way for the growth of global virtual diagnostics market in the forecast period of 2019-2030”



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global Virtual Diagnostics Market



The research report on global virtual diagnostics market provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the global virtual diagnostics market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global virtual diagnostics market.



Market Segmentation



The global virtual diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of type of diagnosis, into Gastrointestinal, Cardiology, Pathology, Ophthalmology, and others.



The global virtual diagnostics market is further segmented by end user into hospitals, specialty clinics and ambulatory centers and others.



The global virtual diagnostics market on the basis of region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The potential of the market with respect to different countries within these regions has also been provided.



Key Companies in the Global Virtual Diagnostics Market



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the global virtual diagnostics market include Uber Diagnostics, CapsoVision Inc., Cardiologs Technologies, Healthy.io Ltd, IDx Technologies Inc., Monitored Therapeutics, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Phelcom Technologies, Sight Diagnostics, Medtronic Plc, hearX IP (Pty) Ltd, AliveCor, Inc., ResApp Health Limited, and SkinVision among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Australia

• South Korea

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878937/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001