As an industry-leader in automated colorimetric detection technologies, DetectaChem has developed a mass-market test to help in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic. The new COVID-19 low-cost consumable test kits will be compatible with the globally available MobileDetect App currently in app stores. The test kits will utilize DetectaChem’s MobileDetect pouch technology, which allows a customer to use their own smartphone device to analyze a sample collected with the test kit.

As an industry-leader in automated colorimetric detection technologies, DetectaChem has developed a mass-market test to help in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic. The new COVID-19 low-cost consumable test kits will be compatible with the globally available MobileDetect App currently in app stores. The test kits will utilize DetectaChem’s MobileDetect pouch technology, which allows a customer to use their own smartphone device to analyze a sample collected with the test kit.

DetectaChem is preparing to launch a ground-breaking new smartphone-based COVID-19 (Coronavirus) testing solution for their proven MobileDetect App for Apple and Android platforms. Visit www.DetectaChem.com/COVID19 for more information and to receive product release updates and availability information.

DetectaChem is preparing to launch a ground-breaking new smartphone-based COVID-19 (Coronavirus) testing solution for their proven MobileDetect App for Apple and Android platforms. Visit www.DetectaChem.com/COVID19 for more information and to receive product release updates and availability information.

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DetectaChem Inc., the global leader in innovative portable detection technologies, today announces that it is preparing to launch a ground-breaking new smartphone-based COVID-19 (Coronavirus) testing solution for their popular MobileDetect App for Apple and Android platforms.



As an industry-leader in automated colorimetric detection technologies, DetectaChem has developed a mass-market test to help in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic. The new COVID-19 low-cost consumable test kits will be compatible with the globally available MobileDetect App currently in app stores. The test kits will utilize DetectaChem’s MobileDetect pouch technology, which allows a customer to use their own smartphone device to analyze a sample collected with the test kit.

When tested in conjunction with the free MobileDetect App, a positive or negative COVID-19 result will be determined. With the COVID-19 test being smartphone-based, it will enable the user to auto-generate reports with time, date, pictures, virus information, GPS location and more.

Users will be able to test for COVID-19 quickly and easily with accurate results in 10-30 minutes. The product will follow approved Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines providing utmost user confidence. Users will also be able to streamline communication with medical care providers for immediate instructions on how to proceed. This reporting function will also allow for proactive medical care information regarding incoming COVID-19 patient infections enabling proper allocation of life-saving equipment, such as ventilators in advance.

The new MobileDetect COVID-19 test kit is planned to launch in April 2020. The currently available free MobileDetect App for Apple and Android smartphone and tablet platforms will be updated with the additional COVID-19 testing capability upon launch. Due to the novel design incorporating simplistic operation along with credible field-testing capability, the COVID-19 test kits can be used by federal, state, local response, medical agencies and are also planned to be available to the general public.

DetectaChem is proud to be able to provide a low-cost COVID-19 testing solution that can deliver critical and actionable results to millions around the world. Visit www.DetectaChem.com/COVID19 for more information and to receive product release updates and availability information.

About DetectaChem Inc.

DetectaChem is a Texas, USA-based privately-held company and manufacturer of rapidly deployable, handheld, intelligent, and easy-to-operate detection systems deployed around the world. DetectaChem is proud to be a strong supporter of the U.S. military, law enforcement and all first responders that protect our country. More information at www.DetectaChem.com /COVID19 .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management’s view of DetectaChem’s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of DetectaChem, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on DetectaChem’s future results and/or could cause its actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements which include, among others, the following: a delay in, or the failure of, the FDA’s approval of the test kit described above, the inability to successfully manufacture, ship or control the quality of, the test kit, the accuracy of the test kit, and the ultimate cost of the production of such test kit. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. DetectaChem cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Press Contact:

Jackie Lucas

Vera Voce Communication, LLC

+1.978.255.1159

jackieveravoce@gmail.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a96e056-b210-43cf-b05d-cd187e4c1103

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61db515b-4637-4161-8ddb-5e7b5a463e17