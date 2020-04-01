Selbyville, Delaware, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide industrial power tools market is poised to account for a valuation of USD 41,820 million over 2020-2026. Mounting use in various spheres of business verticals including the industry, construction, housework tasks, and gardening has bolstered the adoption of these tools globally.

Power tool is a device that is triggered by an external power source and mechanism other than the manual labor used with hand tools. Some of the power tools majorly being used include electric motors, internal combustion engines, and compressed air.

Based on further classification, the power tools can either be stationary or portable depending on their usage. Portable power tools are considered to be highly advantageous in mobility while stationary tools excel in speed and accuracy, and might at times, produce objects that cannot be made otherwise. Moreover, stationary power tools used for metalworking are generally called machine tools, which are extensively used for woodworking.

Considering the type bifurcation, there are mainly four types of industrial power tools including Ni-Cad battery, Li-Ion Battery, NiMH Battery, and other. Of these, the Lithium-Ion Battery is said to hold dominance in the global industrial power tools landscape, having accounted for 55.65 percent of global sales volume in 2017, with the value recorded at approximately 142.74 million units.

In terms of geographical demographics, Europe stands as the largest global exporter and manufacturer of industrial power tools market followed by the Unites States, which held a prominent position in 2017.

The worldwide industrial power tools market boasts of the robust presence of various industry leaders such as Stanley Black&Decker, TTI, Bosch, and others.

Power tools can either be stationary or portable. Stationary power tools have been extensively used on a global scale owing to their speed and accuracy, while portable power tools can support operations on the go. Based on the types of power tools, Lithium-Ion battery segment is poised to emerge lucrative considering its widespread momentum and demand. Europe would emerge as a lucrative growth ground for industrial power tools market in the long run, followed by the United States.

Key report insights suggest:

Power tools need an external source for operation and are deemed to be highly accurate compared to manual tools.

Construction and industrial sectors are claimed to emerge as prominent growth avenues for these tools worldwide.

In terms of type bifurcation, industrial power tools market is categorized into Lithium-Ion Battery, NiMH Battery, Ni-Cad Battery, and others.

Europe is the largest market as far as export quantity and manufacturers are concerned, followed by United States.

Key players partaking in industrial power tools industry include Bosch, TTI, Stanley Black&Decker, and other. As per reports, Stanley Black&Decker held a major proportion of the industry in 2017 with a market share of 17.83% while Bosch and TTI procured a business share of 17.76% and 17.4% respectively.

The industrial power tools industry segmentation on the basis of type, application, region, and competitive landscape:

Industrial Power Tools Market Type Analysis (Revenue, 2015-2026, USD Millions)

Lithium-Ion Battery

Ni-Cad Battery

NiMH Battery

Other

Industrial Power Tools Market Application Analysis (Revenue, 2015-2026, USD Millions)

Construction Field

Industry Field

Other

Industrial Power Tools Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, 2015-2026, USD Millions)

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Taiwan

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

U.K

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

North America

Canada

U.S.

Industrial Power Tools Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, 2015-2026, USD Millions)

3 Apex Tool Group

Bosch

Jiangsu Jinding

KEN

TTI

Stanley Black&Decker

Hilti

Hitachi Koki

