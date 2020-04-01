Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alkaline Batteries Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global alkaline batteries market was worth $17.3 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.22% and reach $24.61 billion by 2023.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider alkaline market, and compares it with other markets.



During the forecast period, the increase in demand for battery operated toys is expected to drive the demand for the alkaline batteries. Use of primary batteries such as alkaline batteries in electronic toys is expected to drive the market. Battery operated toys such as toy cars, dolls, robots and drones are becoming popular. For example, in 2019, retail sales of electronic toys and games in China are increasing at a rate of 7.1%. Growing popularity of battery-operated toys will continue to increase the demand for primary batteries. The increase in demand for battery operated toys is expected to have positive impact on the growth of the alkaline batteries market.



The alkaline batteries market consists of sales of alkaline batteries and related services for commercial and household purpose such as power remote controls, electric tooth brushes, electric toys and game controllers. Alkaline batteries are composed of zinc and manganese dioxide as electrodes. The positive electrode (cathode) in an alkaline batteries battery is based on manganese (IV) oxide and the negative electrode (anode) is based on zinc. Power in the battery is produced through two chemical reactions at the positive and negative electrodes. Manganese (IV) oxide is converted into manganese (III) oxide and hydroxyl ions at the positive electrode, while zinc reacts with the hydroxyl ions to release the electrons that power the circuit at the negative electrode.



The alkaline batteries market is restricted due to the increasing popularity of alternative technologies such as rechargeable batteries. Rechargeable batteries have gained immense popularity as they are a sustainable and ecological replacement for non-rechargeable batteries, when compared to batteries made of alkaline batteries. Rechargeable batteries also provide long-term cost-benefits and enhanced durability. Since consumers have been adopting portable devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, cordless power tools and MP3 players, the need for rechargeable batteries has grown substantially over the years.



In December 2018, Energizer Holdings, Inc., an American manufacturer, announced its decision to acquire The Spectrum Brands' battery and portable lighting business, for $2 billion. With this acquisition, Energizer Holdings, Inc. aims to expand its portfolio, achieve better synergy and build long-term brand building competences. However, the final deal value is expected to reduce based on the outcome of final negotiations. Both the companies received necessary approvals from the regulatory authorities. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., is an American diversified company established in 2005 as the successor company to Rayovac Corporation.



Change in packaging techniques of the alkaline batteries is the latest trend in the global alkaline batteries market. Alkaline batteries battery manufacturers are changing their battery packaging technique to offer more convenience to their customers. In the past, alkaline batteries were made with complex sealing systems and thick steel outer cases and end caps. A unique method was developed that allowed manufacturers to use thinner packaging materials and more efficient seals. More room was created for active materials within a given standard cell size, and that increased capacity. For instance, Panasonic Corp. has launched their alkaline batteries in packs of 10, believing that new package size was especially practical for distributors, since it allows more exact calculations.



Major players in the market are Duracell Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Panasonic Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Toshiba International Corp., Camelion Batterien GmbH, Sony, FDK Corp., Samsung Electronics and Nanfu (China).



