Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gut-on-a-Chip Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of products available in the gut-on-a-chip market and the market's major geographical regions. Regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The market size is estimated using data triangulation with both top-down and bottom-up approaches.



The market size was estimated by deriving the revenues of manufacturers. Revenue generated from the installation and maintenance of instruments has been excluded from this report.



This report explains the regional dynamics of the global market and regulatory scenario within the industry.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global gut-on-a-chip market.



The report includes:

An overview of the global market for gut-on-a-chip, and a description of its current and future market potential

Information on a gut-on-a-chip concept which is used to study intestinal physiology and pathophysiology of human intestines and discussion on its application as a research tool to study metabolism, nutrition, infection, and drug pharmacokinetics, as well as personalized medicine

Coverage of market analysis of the competitive environment based on the key developments, R&D, product approvals, and other strategic initiatives taken by the key players

A look into the pipeline analysis of gut-on-a-chips, and gastrointestinal disease prevalence and epidemiology to understand the market dynamics and trends for forecasting the market size

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of the Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Investment Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Analysis

Global Gut-on-a-Chip Market

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Applications of Gut-on-a-Chip

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Gut-on-a-Chip by Region

Chapter 7 Regulatory Environment

United States

European Union

China

Japan

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Share Analysis

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

New Product Launches

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Beonchip

Emulate Inc.

Mimetas

Tissuse GmbH

Chapter 10 Recommendations and Conclusions



List of Tables

Summary Table: Global Gut-on-a-Chip Market, by Region, 2018

Table 1: Design Characteristics of Microfluidic Intestine Models

Table 2: Global Gut-on-a-Chip Market, 2017 and 2018

Table 3: Global Gut-on-a-Chip Market, by Application, 2018

Table 4: Global Gut-on-a-Chip Market, by Region, 2018

Table 5: Company Rankings in the Global Gut-on-a-Chip Market

Table 6: Beonchip: Product Portfolio

Table 7: Beonchip: Recent Developments, 2018

Table 8: Emulate Inc.: Product Portfolio

Table 9: Emulate Inc.: Recent Developments, 2017-2019

Table 10: Mimetas B.V.: Product Portfolio

Table 11: Mimetas B.V.: Recent Developments, 2017-2019

Table 12: TissUse GmbH: Product Portfolio

Table 13: TissUse GmbH: Recent Developments, 2018 and 2019



List of Figures

Summary Figure: Global Gut-on-a-Chip Market Shares, by Region, 2018

Figure 1: Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market Shares, 2018

Figure 2: Global Gut-on-a-Chip Market Shares, by Application, 2018

Figure 3: Global Gut-on-a-Chip Market Shares, by Region, 2018

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vagki

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900