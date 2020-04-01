Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aseptic Packaging Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the global aseptic packaging market and it is poised to grow by USD 33.04 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report on the global aseptic packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need for increasing product shelf-life and preserving quality without preservatives. In addition, adoption of electrical resistance heating techniques is anticipated to boost the growth of the global aseptic packaging market as well.



Key Trends for global aseptic packaging market growth



This study identifies adoption of electrical resistance heating techniques as the prime reasons driving the global aseptic packaging market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global aseptic packaging market



The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global aseptic packaging market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Amcor Plc, Becton, Dickinson and Co., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Greatview Aseptic Packaging Manufacturing GmbH, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SCHOTT AG, SIG Combibloc Group AG and Tetra Laval International SA .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



