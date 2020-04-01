DUBLIN, Ireland, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Testing is crucial for an appropriate response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It allows countries to understand and take evidence-based measures to slow down the spread of the disease. Currently. there aren’t enough COVID-19 tests to meet the demand, so creating new tests is urgently needed, and companies that deal in diagnostics, microbiology, biotechnology and screening will see an increased need for services in the months ahead.

ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Diagnostics and related topics such as Infectious Disease Testing and NAT Screening.

Some of the latest available reports on this sector include:





Diagnostics is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900