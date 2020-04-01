Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of the Critical Care Patient Monitoring Market, US and EU5, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The economic burden for global critical care is estimated at $270 billion and intensive care unit (ICU) mortality in developed countries is still in the range of 10% to 20%.



Advancements in effective patient monitoring in the ICU can not only help reduce the mortality rate but also be beneficial in improving patient and healthcare staff experience. Further, external factors like value-based care adoption and consolidation of hospital systems are expected to provide strong impetus for the development of more efficient and cost-effective critical care monitoring solutions.



The revenue growth from the sale of standalone bedside monitors is expected to decline gradually over the years due to the decrease in ICU bed utilization and the improvements in preventive care. However, the rise in demand for improved care quality is expected to drive the overall critical care solution market and push market participants to shift their focus from products to solutions. ICU digitalization is seen as a major trend across regions. Companies are already actively working and commercializing solutions for data management, clinical decision support systems and wireless monitoring.



With the adoption of new-age technologies like advanced sensors, telemetry, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, effective integration and assessment of data from diverse sources like imaging, clinical notes and patient history has become possible, thus leading to improved health outcomes and patient experience. Digitalized solutions have also led to a reduction in care/medication, hospital stay, readmission and staff workload, resulting in an improvement in overall cost efficiency for critical care.



Research Highlights



This study outlines the background and current trends in the critical care patient monitoring industry that are driving the shift in business models and product innovations, and also presents the top 3 growth opportunities. It analyzes market drivers/restraints, provides growth forecasts for the market for the next 5years till 2024, as well as gives a revenue segmentation break-up by region and solution categories. Further, it provides key insights into trends that are reshaping the future ecosystem of critical care monitoring, considering strategic initiatives and collaborations by established participants as well as new technology advancements/disruptions by start-ups.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

Who will continue to occupy the major market share and which segments are expected to grow at a faster rate compared to others?

What are the current unmet needs and different growth opportunity areas?

How will external factors like value-based care and aging population impact the market?

Which recent technology innovations can disrupt the market and who are the key innovative players to watch for?

What are the different strategic initiatives and business models adopted by key participants for achieving sustainable growth



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Key Companies to Watch

Executive Summary - 3 Big Predictions

2. Market Overview

Market Background

Economic Burden of Critical Care

Market Segmentation

3. Competitive Playbook

New Market Opportunities

Merger, Acquisition and Partnership Assessment

Impact of Healthcare Industry Mega Trends on the Critical Care Patient Monitoring Market

4. Drivers, Restraints and Trends - Total Critical Care Patient Monitoring Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

5. Forecasts and Trends - Total Critical Care Patient Monitoring Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by ICU Category

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country

PESTLE Analysis

6. Competitive and Innovative Environment

Market Share and Analysis

Technology Innovation Trend

Product Development Trend

Future Readiness Assessment Matrix

Recent Strategic Initiative Assessment for Key Participants

Technology Start-up Map

Start-up Activity and Funding across Critical Care Continuum

Select Start-up Profiles

Recent Technology/Product Development Focus

Analyst Perspective - Future Scenario

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Integrated Solutions Through a Service-based Model

Growth Opportunity 2 - Preventive Pre/Post ICU Care

Growth Opportunity 3 - Improving Patient/Staff Experience

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Critical Care Patient Monitors Segment Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Sub-Segment

9. Critical Care Patient Monitoring Solutions Segment Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Sub-Segment

10. Country Analysis - United States

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by ICU Category

Revenue Forecast Discussion by ICU Category

11. Country Analysis - Germany

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by ICU Category

Revenue Forecast Discussion by ICU Category

12. Country Analysis - France

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by ICU Category

Revenue Forecast Discussion by ICU Category

13. Country Analysis - United Kingdom

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by ICU Category

Revenue Forecast Discussion by ICU Category

14. Country Analysis - Spain

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by ICU Category

Revenue Forecast Discussion by ICU Category

15. Country Analysis - Italy

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by ICU Category

Revenue Forecast Discussion by ICU Category

16. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

17. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Learn More - Next Steps

List of Exhibits



Companies Mentioned



Masimo

Noninvasix

Philips



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t3rxvs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900