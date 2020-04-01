Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Chemicals Integrated Across Multiple Vertical Applications: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers various product types available in the market for specialty chemicals and potential application sectors. The specialty chemicals market is broken down by product type. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are given for each product type and end-user with the estimated value derived from the revenue of companies' total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market for specialty chemicals. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for specialty chemicals and current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global specialty chemicals market.
Report Includes:
- 55 data tables and 36 additional tables
- Market outlook of the global specialty chemicals integrated across multiple vertical applications
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Emphasis on the demand for specialty chemicals integrated across multiple vertical applications, such as wastewater treatment, waterproofing chemicals, oilfield process chemicals, manufacturing, construction, cosmetics and toiletries additives, plastic additives etc.
- Elaboration on the influence of government regulations, current trends, technology updates, and economic factors that will shape the future marketplace
- Market share analysis of the key market participants and assessment of their competitive landscape
- A look into the global specialty chemicals industry structure with emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and innovation strategies adopted by major global players
- Company profiles of the market leading participants, including Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, BASE SE, Bayer AG, DuPont Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG and Solvay SA
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
2 Executive Summary
3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Value Chain Analysis
- Regulatory Framework
- Notable Regulatory Bodies and Compliance Guidelines
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers: High
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers: High
- Threat of Substitutes: Low to Moderate
- Threat of New Entrants: Low
- Competitive Rivalry: High
- Growth Indicators and Key Supporting Factors
- Industry Growth Drivers
- Growth of the Global Automotive Industry and the Impact of Lightweight Materials
- Increasing R&D Investments
- Growing Need for Drinking Water and Wastewater Treatment
- E-commerce Industry Growth
- Increasing O&G Output and Growth of the Shale Gas Market
- Global Apparel Industry Opportunity
- Growing Functional Foods Sector Growth
- Expected High Growth in Electric Vehicles
- Increasing Beauty and Personal Care Product Demand
- Analysis of Industry Restraints
- Construction Industry Turbulence
- Increasing Environmental Concerns
4 Global Market for Specialty Chemicals by Product Type
- Mining Chemicals
- Water Treatment Chemicals
- Coatings, Adhesives, Sealant and Elastomers
- Electronics Chemicals
- Specialty Pulp and Paper and Printing Chemicals
- Textile Chemicals
- Construction Chemicals
- Oil Field Chemicals
- Plastic Additives
- Food and Feed Additives
- Other Specialty Chemicals
5 Global Market for Specialty Chemicals by Application
- Automotive and Transportation
- Construction
- Household and Personal Care
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Energy
- Other Applications
6 Global Market for Specialty Chemicals by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Rest of the World
7 Specialty Chemicals Industry Structure
8 Global Specialty Chemicals: Competitive Landscape
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Joint Ventures
- Innovations
- Other Key Market Strategies
9 Company Profiles
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Albemarle Corp.
- Arkema
- Ashland Llc
- BASF SE
- Bayer Ag
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., Llc
- Clariant Ag
- Dupont Chemical Co.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Evonik Industries
- Huntsman International Llc
- Ineos Group Ag
- Solvay Sa
- Syngenta Ag
