The scope of this report is broad and covers various product types available in the market for specialty chemicals and potential application sectors. The specialty chemicals market is broken down by product type. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are given for each product type and end-user with the estimated value derived from the revenue of companies' total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market for specialty chemicals. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for specialty chemicals and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global specialty chemicals market.



Report Includes:

55 data tables and 36 additional tables

Market outlook of the global specialty chemicals integrated across multiple vertical applications

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Emphasis on the demand for specialty chemicals integrated across multiple vertical applications, such as wastewater treatment, waterproofing chemicals, oilfield process chemicals, manufacturing, construction, cosmetics and toiletries additives, plastic additives etc.

Elaboration on the influence of government regulations, current trends, technology updates, and economic factors that will shape the future marketplace

Market share analysis of the key market participants and assessment of their competitive landscape

A look into the global specialty chemicals industry structure with emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and innovation strategies adopted by major global players

Company profiles of the market leading participants, including Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, BASE SE, Bayer AG, DuPont Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG and Solvay SA



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

2 Executive Summary



3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Value Chain Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Notable Regulatory Bodies and Compliance Guidelines

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers: High

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: High

Threat of Substitutes: Low to Moderate

Threat of New Entrants: Low

Competitive Rivalry: High

Growth Indicators and Key Supporting Factors

Industry Growth Drivers

Growth of the Global Automotive Industry and the Impact of Lightweight Materials

Increasing R&D Investments

Growing Need for Drinking Water and Wastewater Treatment

E-commerce Industry Growth

Increasing O&G Output and Growth of the Shale Gas Market

Global Apparel Industry Opportunity

Growing Functional Foods Sector Growth

Expected High Growth in Electric Vehicles

Increasing Beauty and Personal Care Product Demand

Analysis of Industry Restraints

Construction Industry Turbulence

Increasing Environmental Concerns

4 Global Market for Specialty Chemicals by Product Type

Mining Chemicals

Water Treatment Chemicals

Coatings, Adhesives, Sealant and Elastomers

Electronics Chemicals

Specialty Pulp and Paper and Printing Chemicals

Textile Chemicals

Construction Chemicals

Oil Field Chemicals

Plastic Additives

Food and Feed Additives

Other Specialty Chemicals

5 Global Market for Specialty Chemicals by Application

Automotive and Transportation

Construction

Household and Personal Care

Industrial Manufacturing

Energy

Other Applications

6 Global Market for Specialty Chemicals by Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Rest of the World

7 Specialty Chemicals Industry Structure



8 Global Specialty Chemicals: Competitive Landscape

Mergers and Acquisitions

Joint Ventures

Innovations

Other Key Market Strategies

9 Company Profiles

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Albemarle Corp.

Arkema

Ashland Llc

BASF SE

Bayer Ag

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., Llc

Clariant Ag

Dupont Chemical Co.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evonik Industries

Huntsman International Llc

Ineos Group Ag

Solvay Sa

Syngenta Ag

