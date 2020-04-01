New York, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ground Defense System Market: Focus on Operation (Manned, Unmanned), Vehicle Type (Combat, Support), System & Application - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878935/?utm_source=GNW

• For a new company looking to enter the market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead of the competition?

• How do the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

• How does the supply chain function in the ground defense system market?

• Which product and technology segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the ground defense system market during 2018-2024 and how is their growth pattern across different regions and countries?

• Which are the key application areas in the ground defense system market?

• Which regions and countries are leading in terms of demand for ground defense system are expected to witness high demand growth from 2018-2024?



Global Ground Defense System Market Forecast, 2019-2024



The Global Ground Defense System Market analyzed is expected to show healthy growth. The ground defense system market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.27% based on capacity during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The demand for ground defense system has been seen a substantial growth recovery. Military modernization and weapon upgradation program enabling the demand for ground defense system. Development in the field of autonomous vehicles and industry 4.0 revolution will upscaling the production capacity and efficiency of ground defense system industry.



The Ground Defense System Market is currently in its recovery phase since 2017 on account of growing defense procurements related to ground defense system.Whereas, owing to the continuous development in the field of unmanned ground defense vehicles led the demand for ground defense system in future.



Defense programs of U.S. like Future Combat Systems and Next Generation Combat Vehicle are one of the major drivers for growth in the market of ground defense system.



Scope of the Ground Defense System Market



The Ground Defense System Market provides detailed market information for segmentation such as operation type, vehicle, system, application and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the Ground Defense System in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed.



The Ground Defense System Market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World.



Key Companies in the Ground Defense System Market



The key market players in the Ground Defense System Market include BAE Systems (U.K.), CNH Industrial (U.K.), Denel Land System (South Africa), Elbit System Ltd. (Israel), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Hanwha Defense (Japan), Harris Corporation (U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), QinetiQ (U.K.), Oshkosh Corporation (U.S.), Rheinmetall Group AG (Germany), Thales Group (France) among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East

• Latin America

• Africa

