DUBLIN, Ireland, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cleaning and disinfecting is vital to preventing the spread of disease, detergents and other cleaners have seen a boom in sales -- more than 200% in Italy in March, for example -- and manufacturers are working to boost production in order to meet the increase in demand.



ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Detergents and related topics such as Disinfectants and Soap.





The latest available reports on this sector include:

Detergents is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.