Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Concrete: Technology Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report Includes:
This confluence of factors has made the development of smart concrete a necessity. The key benefits of using smart concrete include the longevity of civil structures and low maintenance costs due to the self healing ability of this concrete. At present, the lack of substantial particle results from the test projects and high estimated cost of smart concrete are hindering the commercialization of smart concrete, but the publisher expects that growing industrial participation and ongoing research to reduce the cost of smart concrete will propel the commercialization of smart concrete in the coming decade.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Smart Concrete: Technology Overview
2. Appendix: List of Abbreviations
List of Tables
Table 1: North American Market for IOT Sensor-Based Smart Concrete, by Country, Through 2024
Table 2: North American Market Volume for IOT Sensor-Based Smart Concrete, Through 2024
Table 3: Companies to Watch
Table 4: Abbreviations Used in This Report
List of Figures
Figure 1: Bacterial Smart Concrete
Figure 2: Autogenic Self-Healing Concrete
Figure 3: Autonomic Self-Healing Concrete-Chemical Encapsulation
Figure 4: North American Market for IOT Sensor-Based Smart Concrete, by Country, 2019 and 2024
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/obqs77
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: