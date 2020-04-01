Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Concrete: Technology Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report Includes:

  • An overview of the smart concrete technology
  • Discussion of key benefits with respect to utilizing smart concrete technology for the longevity of civil structures and low maintenance costs due to the self-healing ability of this concrete
  • Value chain to assess the current market potential and market opportunities in the future along with opinions key opinions from a few of the industry participants
  • Enlisted profiles of companies involved in manufacturing and supply chain distribution of smart concrete

This confluence of factors has made the development of smart concrete a necessity. The key benefits of using smart concrete include the longevity of civil structures and low maintenance costs due to the self healing ability of this concrete. At present, the lack of substantial particle results from the test projects and high estimated cost of smart concrete are hindering the commercialization of smart concrete, but the publisher expects that growing industrial participation and ongoing research to reduce the cost of smart concrete will propel the commercialization of smart concrete in the coming decade.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Smart Concrete: Technology Overview

  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Summary
  • What the Industry is Saying
  • Definition
  • Technology Background
  • Self-Healing Concrete
  • Flexible Concrete
  • Heated Concrete
  • Market Potential
  • Companies Involved in Smart Concrete

2. Appendix: List of Abbreviations

  • Report Sources
  • Analyst's Credentials

List of Tables
Table 1: North American Market for IOT Sensor-Based Smart Concrete, by Country, Through 2024
Table 2: North American Market Volume for IOT Sensor-Based Smart Concrete, Through 2024
Table 3: Companies to Watch
Table 4: Abbreviations Used in This Report

List of Figures
Figure 1: Bacterial Smart Concrete
Figure 2: Autogenic Self-Healing Concrete
Figure 3: Autonomic Self-Healing Concrete-Chemical Encapsulation
Figure 4: North American Market for IOT Sensor-Based Smart Concrete, by Country, 2019 and 2024

Companies Mentioned

  • Giatec Scientific Inc.
  • Structural Health Systems Inc.

