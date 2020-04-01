Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Concrete: Technology Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An overview of the smart concrete technology

Discussion of key benefits with respect to utilizing smart concrete technology for the longevity of civil structures and low maintenance costs due to the self-healing ability of this concrete

Value chain to assess the current market potential and market opportunities in the future along with opinions key opinions from a few of the industry participants

Enlisted profiles of companies involved in manufacturing and supply chain distribution of smart concrete

This confluence of factors has made the development of smart concrete a necessity. The key benefits of using smart concrete include the longevity of civil structures and low maintenance costs due to the self healing ability of this concrete. At present, the lack of substantial particle results from the test projects and high estimated cost of smart concrete are hindering the commercialization of smart concrete, but the publisher expects that growing industrial participation and ongoing research to reduce the cost of smart concrete will propel the commercialization of smart concrete in the coming decade.



1. Smart Concrete: Technology Overview

Reasons for Doing This Study

Summary

What the Industry is Saying

Definition

Technology Background

Self-Healing Concrete

Flexible Concrete

Heated Concrete

Market Potential

Companies Involved in Smart Concrete

2. Appendix: List of Abbreviations

Report Sources

Analyst's Credentials

List of Tables

Table 1: North American Market for IOT Sensor-Based Smart Concrete, by Country, Through 2024

Table 2: North American Market Volume for IOT Sensor-Based Smart Concrete, Through 2024

Table 3: Companies to Watch

Table 4: Abbreviations Used in This Report



List of Figures

Figure 1: Bacterial Smart Concrete

Figure 2: Autogenic Self-Healing Concrete

Figure 3: Autonomic Self-Healing Concrete-Chemical Encapsulation

Figure 4: North American Market for IOT Sensor-Based Smart Concrete, by Country, 2019 and 2024



Companies Mentioned



Giatec Scientific Inc.

Structural Health Systems Inc.



