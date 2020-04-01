HINGHAM, Mass., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT) announced the appointment of Aileen Stockburger to the Company's Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2020. Ms. Stockburger is an experienced executive and consultant with extensive expertise in strategizing, managing and closing sizable, complex worldwide mergers and acquisitions, licensing agreements and divestitures, as well as expertise in business development, strategic planning and finance.



“We are excited to have Aileen join us and strengthen our leadership team’s core capabilities, as her strategic track record and vast industry network will add tremendous value to the organization”, commented Harel Gadot, CEO, President and Chairman. “Her proven experience in merger and acquisition transactions as well as the formation and execution of strategic collaborations across the industry, will greatly enhance the Company’s ability to achieve its strategic growth objectives.”

During her almost 30 years at Johnson & Johnson, Ms. Stockburger held several business development and finance roles in Medical Devices, Corporate and Consumer. She served as Worldwide Vice President of Business Development for the DePuy Synthes Group of Johnson & Johnson, where she oversaw the group’s merger and acquisition activities. While in that role, she played leading and significant roles in over $70 billion worth of transactions, including: Johnson and Johnson’s acquisition of Synthes, as well as Pfizer Consumer HealthCare, Aveeno, BabyCenter, OraPharma, DePuy, DePuy Mitek, Kodak Clinical Diagnostics and Neutrogena. Before joining Johnson & Johnson, Aileen spent three years at PriceWaterhouse Coopers, where she earned her CPA certification. She received her BS and MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

“Throughout my career I have sought out opportunities that allow me to use my specific skills to help effect meaningful change and impact to the healthcare market,” commented Ms. Stockburger. “I have watched Microbot Medical the past few years, albeit from a distance, and my enthusiasm to join the Board at this specific time is due to its progress developing highly advanced and revolutionary robotic systems that will transform the future of healthcare. I believe that my expertise, combined with Microbot’s assets and ambition, will allow us to address new and emerging growth markets.”

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, focused primarily on both natural and artificial lumens within the human body. Microbot’s current proprietary technological platforms provide the foundation for the development of a Multi Generation Pipeline Portfolio (MGPP).

Microbot Medical was founded in 2010 by Harel Gadot, Prof. Moshe Shoham, and Yossi Bornstein with the goals of improving clinical outcomes for patients and increasing accessibility through the use of micro-robotic technologies. Further information about Microbot Medical is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

