AUSTIN, Texas, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV ) (the “Company”), today announced that Dr. Gregory Stein has joined the Company as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development.



Dr. Stein is a highly regarded founder and executive of several healthcare and biotechnology companies. Most recently he co-founded and served as Chief Executive Officer at Curtana Pharmaceuticals, which develops drugs for the treatment of glioblastoma and other brain cancers. Curtana was awarded funding from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.

Prior to Curtana, Dr. Stein was also a founder and served as the Vice President, Operations and Medical Affairs at Sova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a venture-backed company that developed therapies for sleep-related breathing disorders and neuropathic pain. In addition, Dr. Stein has held senior positions at Genoptix, Opus Pharmaceuticals and Uzima Bioscience.

Dr. Stein was formerly a board-certified Emergency Medicine Physician and previously practiced in Chicago, serving as the Assistant Medical Director of the department and Associate Emergency Medical Services Director for the regional EMS system.

Dr. Stein is a graduate of the accelerated program at the Ohio State University School of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Illinois Affiliated Hospitals in Chicago. In addition, Dr. Stein has an MBA from The Rady School of Management at UC San Diego.

"Dr. Gregory Stein is an accomplished physician with a successful track record in drug development while in industry,” said Dr. Marc Hedrick, President and CEO of Plus Therapeutics. “Greg’s background, and in particular deep knowledge in neuro-oncology, make him an ideal addition to our world class team.”



About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and delivery of complex and innovative treatments for patients battling cancer and rare diseases.

Our proprietary nanotechnology platform is currently centered around the enhanced delivery of a variety of drugs using novel liposomal encapsulation technology. Liposomal encapsulation has been extensively explored and undergone significant technical and commercial advances since it was first developed. Our platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers.

