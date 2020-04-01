Brain Scientific Inc. (OTC:BRSF), a medical device and technology company offering products and solutions related to the brain including neurology, today announced the launch of their online store to sell FDA-cleared NeuroCap and NeuroEEG™. www.brainscientific.myshopify.com

NEW YORK, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Scientific Inc. (OTC:BRSF) (“Brain Scientific” or “Company”), a medical device and technology company offering products and solutions related to the brain including neurology, AI and machine learning, today announced the launch of their online store to sell FDA-cleared NeuroCap and NeuroEEG™.



Unlike traditional reusable EEG electrodes, which are prone to spreading bacteria, NeuroCap is a disposable headset that is used once and thrown away to minimize cross-contamination.

Traditional reusable EEG electrodes have demonstrated in studies that they are one of the leading source of hospital-acquired infection (HAI), an infection acquired in the hospital and caused by germs such as bacteria, fungi or viruses entering the body.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has estimated that 1 in 31 (3%) hospital patients acquires an infection while being treated in a medical facility. A 2015 survey found that there were an estimated 687,000 HAIs in the US and that about 72,000 hospital patients with HAIs died during their hospitalizations.

During administration, traditional EEG procedure involve a scrub of the skin, which can expose EEG electrodes to blood and other disease-carrying bodily fluids. Without proper sterilization or high-level disinfection, reusable electrodes may harbor hazardous bacteria, blood, and microscopic epithelial cells.

“With the recent COVID-19 outbreak, we have seen the importance of delivering sanitized healthcare products to not only the clinical setting, but also the general outpatient environment,” stated Irina Nazarova, Marketing Director of Brain Scientific. “We launched our online store to meet the high demand for sterile hospital equipment and make our sterilized FDA-cleared EEG products accessible to practitioners. We remain committed to liberating neurology patients while minimizing the risk of infection.”

NeuroCap is a disposable EEG headset with 22 electrodes and 19 active EEG channels. Its one-use life span minimizes cross-contamination and optimizes sanitary practice. The diagnostic tool is compatible with 3rd party amplifiers, it can be administered by clinical staff of any level, and it can be used in healthcare facilities or outpatient settings.

NeuroCap is currently being manufactured and can be shipped to medical centers across the United States or acquired on our online store at: www.brainscientific.myshopify.com

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific is a commercial stage healthcare company with two FDA-cleared products, providing next-gen solutions to the neurology market. The Company’s smart diagnostic devices and sensors simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs, allowing clinicians to make rapid decisions remotely and bridge the widening gap in access to neurological care. To learn more about our corporate strategy, devices or for investor relations please visit www.brainscientific.com or email us at info@memorymd.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “could,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances, and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of our products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, volatility in the price of the Company's raw materials and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

