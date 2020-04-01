FAIR LAWN, N.J., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Bank MHC, Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBK) and Columbia Bank (collectively, “Columbia”), announced today that Columbia has completed its acquisition of RSB Bancorp, MHC, RSB Bancorp, Inc. and Roselle Bank (collectively, “Roselle”).



At the effective time of the merger, Roselle Bank was merged with and into Columbia Bank and depositors of Roselle Bank became depositors of Columbia Bank, with the same rights and privileges in Columbia Bank MHC as if their accounts had been established in Columbia Bank on the date established at Roselle Bank. In addition, as part of the transaction, the Company issued 4,759,048 shares of its common stock to Columbia Bank MHC.

“With the addition of Roselle Bank, Columbia Bank is now serving 12 counties across the State of New Jersey. The combination advances our strategic growth plan and allows us to deliver enhanced products, digital services and lending capabilities to new markets,” said Thomas J. Kemly, President and CEO of Columbia Bank. “Our bank recently completed a successful systems conversion from its prior acquisition of Atlantic Stewardship Bank. With one successful conversion behind us, we look forward to welcoming the new customers and employees of Roselle Bank. Together, we are making community banking better.”

Columbia was advised in the transaction by the investment banking firm of Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. and represented by the law firm of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP. Roselle was advised by the investment banking firm of Piper Sandler Companies and represented by the law firm of Luse Gorman, PC.

About Columbia Financial, Inc.

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a Delaware corporation organized as the Bank’s mid-tier stock holding company. The Company is a majority-owned subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC. Columbia Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. The Bank offers traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in our market areas through its 62 full-service banking offices.

Forward-Looking Statements

