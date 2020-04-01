On-Demand Partner Training, Community Engagement and Digital Collaboration Tools, as well as Partner Support Portals, Eliminate the Need for Face-to-Face Meetings

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc. , a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions and a leader in through-channel marketing automation and partner relationship management (PRM), today announced it has launched a set of next-generation tools for channel organizations to substantially improve remote collaboration capabilities.

These new capabilities address multiple channel-related activities, including both internal collaboration within vendor organizations as well as external collaboration with organizations in their distributed channel partner network. Typically, channel team members travel frequently all over the world to meet with channel partners, work together on projects and conduct face-to-face training. Many of these activities can be replaced with remote access and a robust digital collaboration platform to allow for social distancing and reduce travel-related expenses. Remote collaboration-focused features of ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management platform include:

ZINFI’s platform now includes a set of features and tracking capabilities that can be configured by channel marketing managers to set up groups and profiles for onboarding partners based on activities, points, milestones, etc. This will significantly reduce the need for face-to-face engagement and will guide existing and new partners through programs in a highly logical and automated fashion. Partner Training – ZINFI’s platform now has an advanced learning management system (LMS) that is fully compliant with SCORM, xAPI, cmi5 and AICC standards. This allows channel organizations to load digitally prepared course content and train partners based on partner tier, group, location, etc. Companies can now conduct training and certifications virtually, and eliminate or significantly reduce the need for travel or face-to-face engagements.

– ZINFI’s platform now has an advanced learning management system (LMS) that is fully compliant with SCORM, xAPI, cmi5 and AICC standards. This allows channel organizations to load digitally prepared course content and train partners based on partner tier, group, location, etc. Companies can now conduct training and certifications virtually, and eliminate or significantly reduce the need for travel or face-to-face engagements. Digital Communities – ZINFI’s Community module is now a perfect application for partners and vendor organizations to use for digital collaboration on relevant topics without the need to meet in person. Moderators can filter out unwanted or inappropriate messaging, and all conversations can be mapped and linked to various marketing and sales modules.

– ZINFI’s Community module is now a perfect application for partners and vendor organizations to use for digital collaboration on relevant topics without the need to meet in person. Moderators can filter out unwanted or inappropriate messaging, and all conversations can be mapped and linked to various marketing and sales modules. Workflow Approval – If an approver is out of office or not available due to medical or personal reasons, all approval requests can be rerouted to another individual for interim processing and approval. The entire approval request and notification process can be quickly set up and automated using ZINFI’s business workflow engine (FlexiFlow™), and all necessary reports can be created for compliance documentation.

If an approver is out of office or not available due to medical or personal reasons, all approval requests can be rerouted to another individual for interim processing and approval. The entire approval request and notification process can be quickly set up and automated using ZINFI’s business workflow engine (FlexiFlow™), and all necessary reports can be created for compliance documentation. Support Portal – ZINFI’s platform now comes with an advanced on-demand support portal that provides robust and granular content with step-by-step instructions, downloadable guidebooks and application videos. This digital support content eliminates the need for face-to-face meetings or dependencies on team members, and helps users become self-sufficient.

“At ZINFI, we are obsessed with responding promptly to our customer’s evolving requirements, including their need to serve their partners’ needs in real time. The introduction of these advanced collaboration tools should give our customers the option to work remotely without losing any productivity,” said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. “The tools not only help our customers and their channel partners collaborate productively, but also save organizations significant money and time associated with travel.”

ZINFI offers potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) that provides access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This allows any prospective buyers to test-drive ZINFI’s industry-leading channel management applications prior to making a purchase decision.

ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2018 report , which praised the “robust functionality, modularity, and customizations” of ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management (UCM) platform—the only solution in the marketplace developed as a native platform for complete integration of partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner sales management (PSM).

ZINFI was also named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2018 report , earning 13 perfect (5.0) scores for a broad range of specific evaluation criteria. Forrester cited ZINFI’s horizontal approach to the market and its “strong engineering pedigree,” noting that “ZINFI’s PRM solution provides robust global capabilities with excellent functionality, flexibility through a modular approach, and infinite customizations for complex channel environments.”

To access more information about ZINFI’s partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI’s best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com . You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI’s global marketing services team members. For more information about ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management platform, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com . You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

