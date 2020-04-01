Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integrated Circuits Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global integrated circuits market was worth $412.3 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.09% and reach $502.94 billion by 2023.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider integrated circuits market, and compares it with other markets.



The increasing adoption of the Internet of things (IoT) is expected to drive the integrated circuits (ICs) market in the forecast period. ICs allow us to sense, understand, and transmit intelligent data. IoT is expected to boost the growth of the integrated circuit market due to various benefits of using analog ICs across a wide range of real-time connected devices and applications. Analog ICs have efficient power consumption features and the signals processing capabilities needed to configure an automated devices ecosystem. For instance, according to the Gartner Symposium, there will be 25 billion internet-connected devices by 2021. Each of these devices will require ICs that contain embedded technology to communicate and sense or interact with the environment. Therefore, increasing the adoption of IoT devices will increase the demand for ICs and hence it is expected to drive the integrated circuits market.



Increased use of next-generation mobile networks, such as 4G and 5G, requires the installation of new infrastructure. Chipsets such as radio frequency integrated circuits, system on chips, application specific integrated circuits, cellular integrated circuits, and millimeter-wave integrated circuits are mainly used in the development of 5G infrastructure, which creates a high demand for integrated circuits. Deployment of 5G as the demand driver that will require semiconductors for infrastructure is expected to rise the revenue of semiconductors from US$422.8 billion in 2019 to US$448 billion in 2020.



Complexity in the design of automotive integrated circuits acts as a major challenge in the integrated circuits market. The structure chain of automotive IC is complex when compared to mobile phones, electronic home appliances, such as televisions and remote controllers. It makes difficult to develop highly reliable automotive ICs. For instance, consumers are demanding more automotive capability, car safety and high-reliability requirement and semiconductors play a major part in these innovative solutions. Many of the semiconductors now part of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are critical to the vehicle's function and safety where faults cannot be tolerated. Therefore, complex designing of highly reliable automotive ICs hinders the market's growth.



Major players in the market are Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, STMicroelectronics, NXP, ON Semiconductor, Micron, Toshiba, Broadcom, and Qualcomm.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Integrated Circuits Market Characteristics



3. Integrated Circuits Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global integrated Circuits Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global integrated Circuits Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Integrated Circuits Market Segmentation

4.1. Global integrated Circuits Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Digital IC

Analog IC

Mixed-Signal IC

4.2. Global integrated Circuits Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Automotive

industrial

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Health Care

Aerospace & Defense

Others

5. Integrated Circuits Market Regional and Country Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Intel Corporation

ALBIC

Analog Devices

Atmel Corporation

AVX

Boeing

Broadcom

Cypress

Diodes

Epson

IDT

Infineon

Maxim Integrated

Microchip

Micron

NEC Corporation

NJR

Nvidia

NXP

Omron

and more...



