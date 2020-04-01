Dublin, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Therapeutics: A New Age Medicine" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The current report covers the booming technology of digital therapeutics. It also investigates the current shift in trends away from conventional methods of treatment toward the advanced means offered by digital therapeutics. The report describes the factors driving the market and the challenges the market faces, and it also provides a market analysis at the global level.



In addition, the report provides information regarding the trends in digital therapeutics in different countries. It also identifies the companies that are developing and encouraging digital therapeutics technology and doing research to develop the technology further.



Report Includes:

An overview of the emerging market for digital therapeutics and discussion on their evolving trend in digital health

Detailed market share analysis of digital therapeutics and study their comparison with conventional methods

Highlights of current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, and drivers, challenges, and trends affecting the market growth

Coverage of new product innovations, launches, and rapid product advancements



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of This Report

Information Sources

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Technology Background and Market Dynamics

Overview

Evolution of Digital Therapeutics

Benefits of Digital Therapeutics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Chapter 3 Market Products



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Flatiron Health Inc.

Livongo Health

Luma Health Inc.

Oventus Medical Ltd.

Sword Health Lda

List of Tables

Table 1: Product Categories of Digital Therapeutics and Primary Purpose

Table 2: Global Digital Therapeutics Market, Through 2024

Table 3: Digital Therapeutics Company Funding Sources, 2017

Table 4: DTx Companies and Their Products

Table 5: Award-Winning Companies in Digital Therapeutics - University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)



Companies Mentioned



Flatiron Health Inc.

Livongo Health

Luma Health Inc.

Oventus Medical Ltd.

Sword Health Lda



