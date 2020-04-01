Revised dates of notice on General shareholders’ meeting, publishing of Annual Information for 2019 and monthly turnover announcements.
The expected company releases and investor news of Apranga Group in 2020 will be announced as follows:
02.01.2020 - Retail turnover in December 2019
03.02.2020 - Retail turnover in January 2020
27.02.2020 - Interim information for 12 months 2019
02.03.2020 - Retail turnover in February 2020
01.04.2020 - Retail turnover in March 2020
07.04.2020 - Notice on General shareholders’ meeting
07.04.2020 - Annual information for 2019
28.04.2020 - Interim information for 3 months 2020
30.04.2020 - Resolutions of the General shareholders’ meeting
01.07.2020 - Retail turnover in June 2020
30.07.2020 - Interim report for 6 months 2020
03.08.2020 - Retail turnover in July 2020
01.09.2020 - Retail turnover in August 2020
01.10.2020 - Retail turnover in September 2020
29.10.2020 - Interim report for 9 months 2020
02.11.2020 - Retail turnover in October 2020
01.12.2020 - Retail turnover in November 2020
Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Director
+370 5 2390801
