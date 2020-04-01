Revised dates of notice on General shareholders’ meeting, publishing of Annual Information for 2019 and monthly turnover announcements.

The expected company releases and investor news of Apranga Group in 2020 will be announced as follows:



02.01.2020 - Retail turnover in December 2019

03.02.2020 - Retail turnover in January 2020

27.02.2020 - Interim information for 12 months 2019

02.03.2020 - Retail turnover in February 2020

01.04.2020 - Retail turnover in March 2020

07.04.2020 - Notice on General shareholders’ meeting

07.04.2020 - Annual information for 2019

28.04.2020 - Interim information for 3 months 2020

30.04.2020 - Resolutions of the General shareholders’ meeting

01.07.2020 - Retail turnover in June 2020

30.07.2020 - Interim report for 6 months 2020

03.08.2020 - Retail turnover in July 2020

01.09.2020 - Retail turnover in August 2020

01.10.2020 - Retail turnover in September 2020

29.10.2020 - Interim report for 9 months 2020

02.11.2020 - Retail turnover in October 2020

01.12.2020 - Retail turnover in November 2020

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Director

+370 5 2390801